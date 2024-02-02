Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash

It's that time of year again. Nothing signals the welcome departure from the depths of winter into the bountiful promise of spring quite like the Six Nations. One of sport's grandest old tournaments, it is part of the wallpaper of a fledgling year, as we leave January behind us and march boldly on.

Last year Ireland were the Grand Slam winners, the undisputed kings of northern hemisphere rugby. While their dominance couldn't translate into anything more than a quarter-final finish at the Rugby World Cup, Andy Farrell's men will be the side to beat once again.

They face a devilishly difficult opening fixture away to France - a fixture which could define the entire tournament before anyone else has kicked a ball. Les Bleus will be smarting from their Rugby World Cup disappointment on home soil, and despite being without the talismanic Antoine Dupont they will have their eyes on the Grand Slam.

England made it to the World Cup semi-finals - largely due to being the beneficiaries of a kind draw - and they remain a work in progress under Steve Borthwick. Conversely, Scotland were victims of a cruel draw in France - pooled with Ireland and South Africa - and they will have demons to banish in the Six Nations.

Warren Gatland's Wales are in the middle of a big rebuilding job with the likes of Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones no longer in the ranks. Welsh rugby is in a dire state but they will be a match for anyone in Cardiff on their day - while Italy will fancy their chances of improving on last year's Wooden Spoon finish.

When does the Six Nations take place?

The Six Nations gets underway this Friday, February 2. The final round of fixtures will be played on Saturday, March 16.

Who are the defending champions?

Ireland are the defending champions, after last year's Grand Slam.

Six Nations 2024 full fixture list

Here's the full fixture list for the 2024 Six Nations. You can claim a £30 William Hill free bet here to spend on these matches:

Round One

Friday, February 2nd

8.00pm - France v Ireland , Orange Velodrome, Marseille (ITV Sport)

Saturday, February 3rd

2.15pm - Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. (ITV)

4.45pm - Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

Round two

Saturday, February 10th

2.15pm - Scotland v France Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

4.45pm - England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Sunday, February 11th

3pm - Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Round Three

Saturday, February 24th

2.15pm - Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

4.45pm - Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

Sunday, February 25th

3pm - France v Italy, Decathlon Arena, Lille (ITV)

Round Four

Saturday, March 9th

3.15pm - Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

4.45pm - England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, London (BBC)

Sunday, March 10th

3pm - Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (ITV)

Round Five

Saturday, March 16th

2.15pm - Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

4.45pm - Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (BBC)

8pm - France v England, Groupama Stadium, Lyon (BBC)

How can I watch the Six Nations 2024

The Six Nations will be shown free to air on both ITV and the BBC.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.