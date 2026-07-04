Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in Mexico vs England

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Harry Kane has already scored five goals in this World Cup and fans will hope that England's all-time top scorer in finals tournaments may not be finished yet.

The Three Lions skipper will be seeking his 14th World Cup finals goal as his team face co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 at the Azteca Stadium in the early hours of Monday morning.

New customers registering with Sky Bet don't even need the Bayern Munich hotshot to score to benefit, though, as they can claim 40-1 for Kane to have a shot against Mexico when they open an account and place a qualifying bet.

Get 40-1 for Harry Kane to have 1+ shots against Mexico

Harry Kane is having a fantastic World Cup for England and is on course to beat his 2018 record of six goals when he won the Golden Boot.

The Three Lions captain netted twice in the opening 4-2 win over Croatia, notched the second goal in the 2-0 win over Panama and came to his side's rescue with a crucial double in the 2-1 round-of-32 win over DR Congo in Atlanta.

With his tally now at 13, he has more World Cup finals goals than Pele and the beauty of Sky Bet's latest World Cup offer for new customers is that the Bayern Munich striker doesn't even need to score against Mexico to trigger it.

After having five shots against DR Congo, Kane has now had 18 in his first four World Cup appearances, which augurs well for those snapping up the 40-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots against Mexico .

The real odds for Kane to have one or more shots in this game are 1-40, underlining the value of this World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Mexico

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Follow the steps below to create an account in plenty of time for England's World Cup round-of-16 match against Mexico.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Harry Kane 1+ shots in Mexico vs England on Monday, July 6 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 40-1 with four £10 bet tokens for use on Build-A-Bet markets. If your bet is unsuccessful, one £10 free bet token will still be added to the account. You will receive your free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 1am BST on Monday, July 6.



England vs Mexico : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for England vs Mexico in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on the Harry Kane to have 1+ total shots market only.

First £1 single bet only.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14-day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 1am BST on Monday, July 6.



When is Mexico vs England?

The World Cup round of 16 match between England and Mexico will take place on the night of Sunday, July 5, at 1am BST on Monday, July 6.

Where is Mexico vs England being played?

The match is taking place at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which is the home of Mexican side Club America.

Where can I watch Mexico vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Mexico on BBC One.

What are the odds for Mexico vs England?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between Mexico and England:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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