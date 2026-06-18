Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds

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The Ascot Gold Cup is the centrepiece of Thursday's Royal Ascot 2026 card, and Grosvenor are offering new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets plus a 100% odds boost when they sign up ahead of one of the biggest races of the Flat season.

Whether you're backing the favourite to land staying racing's greatest prize or looking for an each-way outsider, Grosvenor's welcome offer gives you extra value for Thursday's feature race and the rest of the Royal Ascot meeting.

How the Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup offer works

If you're opening a Grosvenor account for the first time, qualifying for this Royal Ascot welcome offer is straightforward.

Simply register, deposit £10 and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger. Once your qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive 3 x £10 free bets within 72 hours, plus a 100% odds boost token to use on a future bet.

Steps to claim the Grosvenor Royal Ascot bonus

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register for a new Grosvenor account using the links on this page. Complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method (PayPal and Paysafe excluded). Place a qualifying £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0). Once your bet has settled, you'll receive 3 x £10 free bets. Your 100% odds boost token will also be credited for use on a future selection.

Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup offer: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Grosvenor's Ascot betting offer:

New customers only.

Minimum £10 deposit required.

PayPal and Paysafe deposits excluded.

Qualifying bet must be £10 at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

3 x £10 free bets credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Includes one 100% odds boost token.

Full terms and conditions apply.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

2026 Royal Ascot Gold Cup race guide

The Gold Cup is the feature race of day three and arguably the entire week at Royal Ascot. Run over 2m4f, it is the ultimate test of stamina, class and courage for the sport's elite stayers.

The race has been won by some of racing's greatest long-distance performers, with legends such as Sagaro, Yeats and Stradivarius securing their place in Royal Ascot folklore. Yeats remains the most successful horse in the race's history, having recorded an extraordinary four consecutive victories between 2006 and 2009.

In recent years, the Gold Cup has continued to showcase exceptional stayers capable of dominating the division for multiple seasons. Kyprios enhanced his reputation as one of the modern greats with further Gold Cup success after overcoming serious injury setbacks.

Aidan O'Brien has won the race nine times and relies on Scandinavia, who arrives with a strong profile after victories in last season's Goodwood Cup and St Leger. The Ballydoyle runner has already proven his stamina and looks well-suited to Ascot's demanding marathon trip.

However, the Irish challenger faces a deep field of established stars and emerging stayers. Defending champion Trawlerman makes his seasonal reappearance following a dominant victory in this race 12 months ago. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, he remains the benchmark in the division, although he must overcome a 243-day absence.

Roger Varian's Rahiebb enhanced his credentials with an impressive success in the Yorkshire Cup and was only narrowly denied by Scandinavia in last season's St Leger.

George Scott's Caballo De Mar is another tough competitor. He demonstrated his trademark determination when battling for Group 1 success in France last month and is unlikely to go down without a fight.

With a high-class field assembled, the 2026 Gold Cup promises another memorable chapter in the race's rich history.

Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day race schedule

Thursday 18 June

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Ascot Gold Cup FAQs

What time is the Ascot Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup is scheduled for 4:15pm today, the third day of Royal Ascot 2026.

How far is the Ascot Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup is run over 2 miles and 4 furlongs (2m4f), making it the longest Group 1 race at Royal Ascot and the ultimate stamina test.

Can I use my Grosvenor free bets on Royal Ascot?

Yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can be used on eligible Royal Ascot races, subject to Grosvenor's terms and conditions.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.