Grand Slam of Darts betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Paddy Power Grand Slam of Darts betting preview

The Grand Slam of Darts is fast approaching the business end. World champion Michael Smith's title defence is over after he was beaten 5-1 by James Wade on Monday night - who will claim his crown in Wolverhampton this weekend?

With the group stages now complete, we move onto the second round, with three-time winners Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price the only previous champions remaining in the draw.

Can one of them complete a famous fourth victory, or will there be a new name on the trophy? We can't wait to find out!

Weekend schedule in Wolverhampton

Here is when to watch out for this weekend's quarter-finals semi-finals and final at the Grand Slam of Darts:

Wednesday, November 15 (7.00pm onwards)

Josh Rock vs Krzysztof Ratajski

James Wade vs Chris Dobey

Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson

Luke Humphries vs Ryan Searle

Thursday , November 16 (7.00pm onwards)

Stowe Buntz v Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert v Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Friday, November 17

7.00pm-11.00pm - Quarter-finals

Saturday, November 18

7.00pm-11.00pm - Quarter-finals

Sunday, November 19

1.00pm-5.00pm - Semi-finals

7.00pm-9.00pm - The final

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.