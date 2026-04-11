Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet

Everyone has a system when it comes to pinning your colours to the mast in the Grand National. Whether you are a serious form student or a one-off bettor that loves the thrill of Aintree, it is a unique test that has often proved to be the great leveller.

Some might choose a horse because the colour of the jockey's silks matches their football team. Others might fall for a quirky or significant name. Or maybe you love seeing a glorious grey in full flight. Well, if you're the latter, we are here to help — here are the greys set to line up in this year's Grand National.

The one grey horse running in the 2026 Grand National at Aintree

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So, who is the gallant grey running in this year's Grand National?

David Killahena & Graeme McPherson are responsible for saddling the sole grey representative in this year's Grand National with Marble Sands, and the ten-year-old looks to have been targeting the race as he returns from a 106-day layoff. The son of Martaline was last seen chasing home an improving sort in Konfusion in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase and stamina looked his strong suit when he won a handicap chase over nearly 3m4f on soft ground at Cheltenham in November. He is 5Ib higher than that victory which came on his penultimate start but he had a spin over the fences in last year's Topham and should be better suited by this marathon test.

Who are the previous greys to have won the Grand National?

Grey backers beware — only three grey horses have won the big one at Aintree:

The Lamb (1868, 1871)

Nicolaus Silver (1961)

Neptune Collonges (2012)

Only three grey horses have won the Grand National since it began in 1839, with The Lamb the flagbearer with his two victories in the landmark race coming in 1868 and 1871.

Exactly 90 years passed before the next grey winner, Nicolaus Silver, in 1961 while another 61 years went by before the most recent victor, Neptune Collonges, in 2012.

However, a number have have come close with the Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier finishing runner-up to Corach Rambler in 2023 and King John's Castle playing second fiddle to Comply Or Die in 2008.

"Bet the grey on a rainy day" is an old phrase with an unproven belief that grey horses perform better in muddy conditions, so backers of Marble Sands may be hoping that the heavens to open.

Jordans is another who should stand out from the crowd

Black thoroughbreds are considered especially rare and Jordans is a striking black gelding that should catch the eye of plenty.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained seven-year-old should be open to plenty of progress given his tender age and he was second behind Caldwell Potter in a Grade One novice over 3m1f at this meeting last year.

He has had four quiet runs this season but getting back on nice ground could be key to his chances and there is potential for these fences to spark a revival given that he has proven his ability to handle big fields.

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