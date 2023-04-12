Grand National free bets and betting offers: over £200 in free bets on the Grand National and Aintree festival

After the excitement of Cheltenham, the action continues with three days of top-level racing from Aintree for the Grand National Festival. Some of the biggest names will be out, including Constitution Hill and the whole meeting builds up to the Grand National itself at 5.15pm on Saturday. Day one on Thursday starts with four Grade 1 races as part of a seven-race card.

With top-class racing, comes top-class offers from the bookmakers as they clamour for your business. In this article we’ll lay out the best Grand National free bets and betting offers from our bookmaker partners. There is no limit to the number of bookmakers you can sign up to and it’s in your interests to have them all so you can get the best value for your money when placing a bet. When you total up all the bookmaker Grand National free bets offers available you can claim over £200 in free bets to keep you entertained for the Grand National festival.

Best Grand National Free Bets & Betting Offers

Below is a list of the best free bets and sign-up offers from the bookmakers to get stuck into ready for the Grand National Festival. You can sign up to all of these if you don’t have an account or can pick and choose which you prefer. The process is very quick and simple for all of them so click your chosen link below.

Coral Grand National Festival Free Bets

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

William Hill Grand National Festival Free Bets

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Sky Bet Grand National Festival Free Bets

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Fractional odds of 1/1 (decimal 2.0) or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Betfair Grand National Festival Free Bets

Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply.

bet365 Grand National Festival Free Bets

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Grand National Festival Free Bets

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Grand National Festival Free Bets

Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Maximum refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply.

Tote Grand National Festival Free Bets

Place your first bet on racing pools and if you lose, we’ll match your stake up to £10 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £10. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

How to claim your Grand National Free Bets

You've read the very best bookmaker available, so now it's time to choose a favourite and follow the simple step-by-step registration details below.

Here's how to sign up for an account and get your welcome bonus free bet at each bookie you select.

Select a bookmaker from the above list and click the link to begin. The process is the same for any apps covered on this page. Complete the registration form, adding all the necessary information to register your account. A few betting apps require you to enter a unique promo code when joining. If this is the case, the code will be supplied during registration. Deposit funds to your betting account using an accepted method, such as a debit card, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. Look out for minimum odds. When the qualifying bet concludes, the free bet tokens will be automatically added to your account balance and can be used.

Why should you Sign Up for a Free Betting account during the Grand National Festival?

The Grand National Festival is one of the biggest events of the year and that means that bookmakers will offer you their , offers and bonuses. This means that there’s no better time to sign up for one or more new bookmaker accounts. If you sign up for more than one account it means you’ve got the best chance of getting the best price available on a horse and also means you can benefit from all the free bets. What’s not to like? Why not select a few bookmakers from the list above that you’ve not got an account with.

Use your Grand National Free Bets on these three expert tips

Mr Incredible was hugely talented but quirky when retained by Henry de Bromhead but put those worries aside for Willie Mullins and ran a blinder when second in the Classic Chase at Warwick and then finished third at the Cheltenham Festival. He’s been trained with the Grand National in mind and should give a good account of himself.

The Foxhunters Open Hunters’ Chase on Thursday is run over the iconic fences and Winged Leader has a cracking chance of taking the 2023 renewal. Agonisingly touched off at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival by Billaway, he skipped the festival this time around to come here fresh.

You won’t get rich backing Constitution Hill to win the Aintree Hurdle but he should do so with the minimum of fuss. This equine ‘freak’ has taken all before him and won the Champion Hurdle in a canter and should win this in what potentially could be his last start over the smaller obstacles.

Grand National Existing Customer Offers

Betting on the Grand National shouldn’t be hard but there are certain things you need to know. Each bookmaker will have slightly different terms when you place a bet, especially if it’s an each way bet. Most bookmakers mentioned in this article will be paying 5, 6 or 7 places on the big race, but they may also vary in whether they pay at 1/4 the odds or 1/5 the odds. It’s up to you to decide if you want to get the security of more places, or the potential of a bigger return for less places and 1/4 the odds.

See more and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Betting Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.