Grand National existing customer offers and free bets for 2023

Bookmakers are falling over themselves to offer new customers Grand National free bets, but what if you already have an account with lots of different operators? Don't fear, this article will highlight the best Grand National free bets and offers for existing customers of all the biggest bookmakers.

The Grand National will attract many people for whom this will be their only bet of the year but if you’re an existing customer then there are plenty of offers and free bets to use across all three days of the Grand National festival. Keep reading to find out more so you get the best opportunity to make a profit over the three days.

Best Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets for Existing Customers

Here are the very best existing customer offers for the Grand National festival. Be sure to find your favourite bookie and use the superb offers and concessions to your advantage, across the spectacular four days of jumping action from Aintree.

Every day, Ladbrokes offer extra places for UK and Irish racing and the Grand National Festival will be no different. You can compare the odds on Racing Post products by clicking any odds button and see how many Ladbrokes are offering. If you want to find out all available then head to the promotions page on the Ladbrokes website.

A new initiative by Coral allows you to buy free bets, if you do this you'll get over double the amount you pay in free bets. Each bundle you buy will give you free bets to be used on selected markets which will be made clear at the time. Their regular offering is pay £2 for a £5 bundle or pay £5 for a £10 bundle but make sure you check during the Grand National Festival for further details.

With William Hills unique Lengthen your odds feature you can get paid bigger odds on every UK race, that includes every Grand National Festival race. That means bigger wins, bigger odds. If you think Constitution Hill will win the Aintree Hurdle but want a bigger price, you can choose how far he will win by and get a bigger price.

Bet365 will not be beaten on price on any horse for all UK an Irish races shown live on ITV Racing. It applies to bets placed on win and each way fixed odds markets from 10am on the day of the race up to 15 minutes before the scheduled ‘off’ time for each ITV race. Prices are matched against selected bookmakers and bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

For the Grand National festival Paddy Power will be offering extra places on plenty of the races if you're betting each way. This includes the big race itself so keep an eye on the races to make sure you give yourself the best chance of a return.

Betfair offers many rewards on a daily basis, including free bets, extra places and boosts. To claim these you may have to opt in on their promotions page so make sure you do that to be eligible.

Sky Bet are the kings of the money back offer and this year is no different. Look out for which race they are running this promotion on each day of the Grand National Festival, each person has their own limit on the refund so you'll need to log in to your existing account to find out.

Tote always pays at least SP on Win bets and if the Tote dividend is greater, Tote pays out at that price. Tote App and selected UK and Irish racecourse customers only. Promotion applies to Tote Win and win part of each way bets on all UK and Irish races.

How to claim your Grand National Existing Customer Betting Offers

If you already have an account with the bookmakers above then you should be able to benefit from the offers mentioned. It’s normally very easy to take advantage of them and you don’t need to do anything special as they’ll be automatically applied when you place a bet. Placing a bet with any of the bookmakers is easy, follow the steps below:

Log in to your account with your chosen bookmaker Deposit money to your account if you don’t have any in the account Navigate to the Horse Racing section Find the race you’d like to place a bet on Tap the odds button next to your horse to add it to the betslip Select your stake and tap place bet

Types of Existing Customer Offers

Once you’ve signed up for a bookmaker account that firm will want you to remain loyal to them so they offer different incentives to try and keep you coming back to them. Below we’ll outline the sort of promotions you can expect and what these mean.

Best Odds Guaranteed

All bookmakers offer this concession however there are varied terms depending on which operator you use. The offer means that if you back a horse at 2-1 and it then wins at 4-1, you’ll get paid at the bigger price! This is an excellent offer given the market fluctuations in horse racing. Bookmakers only offer this promotion after a certain time each morning so check with your bookmaker for the exact details.

Free Bets

Bookmakers may sometimes offer free bets to encourage you to bet with them or to try out new markets. Alternatively the bookmaker may say that you will get a free bet if you place a bet on a particular market. The free bet you receive may then have restrictions on what it can be used on. It’s always wise to check the terms and conditions of any offer.

Enhanced Odds

Bookmakers may at times offer enhanced prices on a particular horse to win, normally for a limited stake. This means you may be allowed to bet £10 at 4-1 instead of 2-1 on a horse they think will be popular. Look out for these at the Grand National festival with your bookmaker.

Money-Back Specials

On selected races, bookmakers may offer money back on all losers or if your horse finishes in a particular spot, or loses by a specified distance. This will vary depending on the race and bookmaker so make sure you read the terms fully

Loyalty Schemes

Certain bookmakers will reward your loyalty by dishing out rewards for certain behaviour. An example of this is the Sky Bet club where you will receive a £5 free bet if you stake over £30 in a calendar week. Other bookmakers also offer variations of this.

Refer A Friend

These promotions are just as they sound, refer a friend to open an account with the bookmaker and you’ll be rewarded. Various bookmakers offer this including Paddy Power where you’ll receive £20 for each person you refer.

Which Bookmaker has the Best Existing Customer Betting Offer for the Grand National?

Most people like to place a bet on so why not use Paddy Powers refer a friend promotion so you can earn cash by referring your friends to open an account with Paddy Power. Make sure you use the unique link associated with your account when doing it and refer as many people as possible to keep the cash coming in.

If you’re going to be punting on lots of the races at the Grand National festival then make sure you take advantage of Best Odds Guaranteed from your firm. Some bookmakers offer it from 8am on the day of the racing so place your bet at the start of the day safe in the knowledge that you’re getting the best price possible, regardless of any fluctuations in price by the time the race starts.

How are existing customer offers different from new customer offers?

New customer offers are exclusively for users who haven’t signed up to that bookmaker previously, whereas, are rewards for continuing to bet with a particular bookmaker. Operators will use new customer offers to get you to sign up to their particular sportsbook but then it is the offers available to all customers that will keep you betting. Whether it’s extra places, free bets, money back, there’s plenty, all of which we’ve run through in this article

How many times can you use an existing customer offer?

It all depends on the particular offer. Some, such as a free bet or money back offer will likely only allow you one opportunity to benefit from the offer. Whereas extra places and refer a friend may have no limit of the amount of times you can benefit.

