Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details

The Randox Grand National stands as the pinnacle of jump racing, and today at 4pm, a field of 34 runners will take on Aintree’s legendary course, each hoping to carve their name into racing folklore.

There's a £1 million prize pool up for grabs in today's showpiece, with £500,000 reserved for the triumphant horse and connections.

Willie Mullins is chasing a third straight win in the landmark race, having saddled I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett in the last two years, while owner JP McManus is exceptionally well-stocked in his pursuit of a fourth success with six strong contenders.

When is the 2026 Grand National?

The 2026 Grand National will take place at Aintree today, with a start time of 4pm.

Where can I watch the Grand National 2026?

If you are unable to make it to Aintree, the Grand National will be broadcast to millions around the world. ITV, Racing TV, and Virgin Media 103 will provide live coverage.

ITV are covering the action at Aintree all day, with coverage getting underway at 12.45pm.

Who is the favourite to win the 2026 Grand National?

At the time of writing, 2024 winner I Am Maximus is favourite to regain his Grand National crown at odds of 7-1 with Paddy Power , but there will be plenty of challengers to his supremacy.

Runners Odds (Each way terms: 1-5 for first 6 places) I Am Maximus 7-1 with Paddy Power Grangeclare West 8-1 with Paddy Power Jagwar 8-1 with Paddy Power

Panic Attack 8-1 with Paddy Power

Johnnywho 10-1 with Paddy Power

Montys Star 11-1 with Paddy Power



What makes the Grand National unique?

The Grand National is unlike any other race in the calendar. The marathon distance of four miles and two and a half furlongs makes it the longest and most demanding test of the season, and it is run over the iconic Grand National fences, which provide a unique examination for both horse and jockey.

Horses must navigate 30 fences, 14 of which are jumped twice over the course of two laps, and they include some of the most famous obstacles in racing, including:

Becher’s Brook – renowned for its steep drop on the landing side

Canal Turn – requiring a sharp left-handed turn upon landing

The Chair – the tallest fence on the course

Foinavon – named after the 100-1 shock winner who avoided a pile-up in 1967

Which horses are running in the 2026 Grand National?

Last year's winner Nick Rockett has been ruled out of his Grand National defence on account of a self-certificate but 2024 winner I Am Maximus still gives Mullins a strong hand in a race that he is bidding to win for a third straight year.

I Am Maximus was second last year, too, and renews rivalry with Closutton stablemate Grangeclare West, who was third 12 months ago and will be partnered by Nick Rockett's winning rider, Patrick Mullins.

The Mullins team are well-versed with eight runners, also including last season's Scottish National winner Captain Cody, while the Irish challenge is also bolstered by the Henry De Bromhead-trained Monty's Star and Gordon Elliott's multiple Grade One-winning chaser Gerri Colombe.

There has been only one British-trained winner in the last seven years, but plenty will think that could be about to change as Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero are double-represented with two leading candidates in Iroko and Jagwar.

Meanwhile, Dan Skelton relies on Panic Attack, who is bidding to become the first mare to win the Grand National in 75 years, while Cheltenham Festival winner Johnnywho goes for Jonjo and AJ O'Neill and the Rebecca Curtis-trained Haiti Couleurs bids to repeat his successes.

2026 Grand National tip

Here is an idea from Racing Post reporter, Oliver Barnard :

Grand National Tip: Grangeclare West to win the Grand National @8-1 with Paddy Power

Grangeclare West shapes as though he would have gone very close to landing this race last year but for a mistake at the final fence, and a 3lb higher mark may not be enough to prevent him making amends if producing a clean round.

Despite that late error, he stayed on strongly to finish within three lengths of the winner, underlining his stamina for this test. He arrives this time in excellent form after a fine victory in the Bobbyjo Chase, the same race won in 2024 and 2025 by I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett before their respective Grand National triumphs, and that reads as a significant piece of form.

Grand National Day full schedule

Here's the full schedule for day three at Aintree, also known as Grand National Day:

Remember to gamble responsibly

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