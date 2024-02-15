Grab £200 in free bets for the Genesis Open: Golf PGA Betting Offer

Bag £200 in free bets for this week's PGA Tour action.

Tournament host Tiger Woods will hog the early spotlight at the Genesis Invitational, making his first start since finishing 18th of 20 runners in the Hero World Challenge in early December, but the 15-time Major champion is a general 150-1 chance for Riviera success.

Scottie Scheffler is a best-price 7-1 and a much more tempting option. Riviera suits his shot shape and the world number one's ball-striking class should get him into contention, but he has to quickly forget some late putting horrors from Sunday's final round of the Phoenix Open. Misses from short range at the 13th, 14th and 15th holes in Phoenix meant Scheffler went from hot favourite to finishing third in a flash.

Scheffler and Rory McIlroy do not have a great record in California, while punters should be wary of Viktor Hovland after his shock close-season switch to a new coach. The Norwegian has finished 22nd and 58th in two lacklustre appearances this year.

A wrist niggle kept Xander Schauffele out of the Phoenix Open last week, while Max Homa has had a bitterly disappointing fortnight at Pebble Beach and TPC Scottsdale, so appears to have lost his game at terrible time. Homa is one of only two course winners in this field.

By Steve Palmer

When to bet on the Genesis Invitational

By 2.30pm on Thursday.

Where can I watch the Genesis Invitational

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2.30pm on Thursday.

