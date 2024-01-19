Golf PGA Betting Offer: Grab £30 in Free Bets for The American Express

The American Express tournament is in full swing, with Zach Johnson and Alex Noren sharing the first round lead at La Quinta Country Club.

To help you enjoy the latest stop on the PGA Tour's West Coast swing, Sky Bet are are offering a £30 free golf bet .

Grab your £30 Sky Bet golf free bet bonus here .

How can I watch The American Express golf

You can watch the latest PGA Tour event on Sky Sports Golf.

How to Redeem Your Sky Bet Welcome Offer

This guide will walk you through the straightforward process of joining Sky Bet and securing your £30 free bet to use on any events . It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free journey.

Unlocking your £30 free bet from Sky Bet after registration is both uncomplicated and secure. Just follow these steps:

Click here sign up for an account with Sky Bet Deposit a minimum of £5 Bet 5p or more on a betting market with odds of 1/1 or higher Wait for your qualifying wager to settle Once settled, £10 x 3 free bet credits will be instantly credited to your account

Where to use your £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Securing Sky Bet's £30 in free bets through their welcome offer is a seamless process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your £30 in free bets upon registration:

Access their sportsbook using the provided offer link . Click the 'Get Bonus' button situated in the middle of the page. Input your personal information, including full name, email, and residential address. Create a username, set a password, and provide a security question. The promo code will be automatically applied. Click 'Agree and Join' to finalize your account setup. Deposit a minimum of 5p. Place a £5 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 or higher. Upon completion, you become eligible to claim £30 in free bets (presented as 3x £10 free bet tokens). It's essential to note that the free bets must be utilized within 30 days and cannot be withdrawn as real cash. Enjoy your betting experience with Sky Bet!

The American Express betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new customer betting offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the offer as well as what's expected of you as a new player before you cash in on your £30 in Sky Bet free bets .

New customers only

Minimum 5p stake

Minimum odds of 1/1 on any single or each-way market

Excluding virtual markets

18+, begambleaware.org

begambleaware.org T&Cs apply

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.