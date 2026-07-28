Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Five days of world-class Flat racing continue at the Qatar Goodwood Festival today, with another superb afternoon of action headed by the Group 1 Sussex Stakes. New customers can take advantage of more than £500 in bookmaker free bets and welcome offers ahead of Wednesday's card.

From the feature Sussex Stakes to the supporting contests, including the Molecomb Stakes and Oak Tree Stakes, there are plenty of opportunities to make the most of the latest bookmaker promotions.

New customers can unlock £500+ in Glorious Goodwood free bets with the following betting offers:

Across all major bookmakers, it's possible to claim more than £500 in Glorious Goodwood betting offers, although the total available will depend on which bookmakers you're already registered with.

How to get your Glorious Goodwood free bets

If you're opening a bookmaker account for the first time, claiming a Glorious Goodwood welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Most promotions follow a similar process:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration process and verify your account Make the qualifying deposit (typically £5 or £10) Place your qualifying bet at the minimum required odds Receive your free bets once your qualifying wager has been placed or settled

Many of these welcome offers remain available throughout the Qatar Goodwood Festival, giving you plenty of opportunities to use your free bets across today's card.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Qatar Goodwood Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the 2026 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Sussex Stakes headlines another top-class day

The second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival revolves around the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, one of the most prestigious mile races of the season and a contest that regularly establishes the leading miler of the summer.

Bow Echo bids to enhance his growing reputation as he takes on older horses for the first time after an excellent campaign against his fellow three-year-olds. Opera Ballo arrives following a creditable effort in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Gstaad renews his rivalry with Bow Echo in what promises to be a fascinating renewal.

The Group 3 Molecomb Stakes provides another highlight, with Goodwood's sharp five furlongs set to test some of the fastest juveniles in training. Crownbreaker heads into the race as a progressive contender for Kevin Philippart de Foy, while Adonius will look to build on his impressive victory in the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester.

Elsewhere, the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes adds further quality to the card, while a series of competitive handicaps offer plenty of betting opportunities throughout the afternoon.

With a Group 1 feature, exciting juvenile action and competitive handicaps across the card, Wednesday promises another outstanding day of racing and plenty of chances to make the most of the latest bookmaker promotions.

Qatar Goodwood Festival 2026 day two race schedule

Wednesday July 29

Goodwood free bets explained

What is a Glorious Goodwood free bet?

A Glorious Goodwood free bet is a bookmaker promotion that allows you to place a wager without using your own funds. If your selection wins, you'll receive the winnings, although the free bet stake itself is usually not returned.

How do I claim Glorious Goodwood betting offers?

Sign up with an eligible bookmaker, complete the registration process, make the required qualifying deposit and place your qualifying bet. Once you've met the promotion's terms, your free bets will usually be credited to your account.

Do I need a new account?

Yes. Most Glorious Goodwood betting offers are available exclusively to new customers. Existing customers may receive separate personalised promotions, such as enhanced odds, price boosts or other rewards.

What is the usual qualifying bet?

Most bookmakers require a qualifying bet of £5 or £10 at minimum odds, although the exact requirements vary between operators.

Can I use free bets on any Glorious Goodwood race?

In most cases, yes. Free bets can usually be used across the Glorious Goodwood card, including the meeting's major races, although some bookmakers may exclude certain markets or bet types. Always check the full terms and conditions before placing your bet.

How long do Glorious Goodwood free bets last?

Expiry dates vary between bookmakers, but most free bets remain valid for between seven and 30 days after they are credited.

Are stakes returned when using free bets?

No. If you place a £10 free bet on a winning selection at 3-1, you'll receive £30 in winnings, but the original £10 free bet stake is not returned.

For more expert insight, check out our horse racing tips for the best racing picks.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.