Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports

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Glorious Goodwood 2026 is here and BOYLE Sports have a terrific bonus offer up for grabs, with £40 in free bets available to all new customers. This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with BOYLE Sports.

Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this top BOYLE Sports free bet bonus.

How to claim your BOYLE Sports Glorious Goodwood day one b etting offer

Signing up with BOYLE Sports is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BOYLE Sports and grab your £40 BOYLE Sports free bet to place on any of the races this week.

As well as this, get money back as a free bet on all races at Goodwood if second to the SP fav .

1. Join - Register and Deposit

2. Bet - Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more

3. Get - Get £40 in free bets

BOYLE Sports Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only.

Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs.

Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days.

Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply.

Account & Payment method restrictions apply.

1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only.

T&Cs Apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,500+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

BOYLE Sports Day one Glorious Goodwood p review

The Qatar Goodwood Festival gets underway with a cracking opening card, featuring the Group 2 Vintage Stakes, the Lennox Stakes and the stayers taking centre stage in the Goodwood Cup. As ever, the unique demands of Goodwood promise a fascinating afternoon, with established stars and emerging talent both on show.

The Vintage Stakes offers a glimpse at some of the season's brightest juveniles. Al Hudaiba heads the market after his impressive success over Abraham Lincoln, although Charlie Appleby's colt must concede a penalty and will need to prove he can put his quirks aside.

The Lennox Stakes sees Lake Forest bid to go one better after finishing second in the race last year, while Never So Brave looks to get his campaign back on track for Andrew Balding. Defending champion Witness Stand is also among the entries.

The feature Goodwood Cup could provide another memorable clash between Royal Ascot rivals Scandinavia and Trawlerman. Scandinavia edged out his rival in a thrilling Ascot Gold Cup and returns as the defending champion, while Trawlerman makes his first appearance in the race hoping to reverse the form with that run now behind him.

Glorious Goodwood day one race schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood day one.

Tuesday July 28

BOYLE Sports Glorious Goodwood day one betting tips

With BOYLE Sports offering a total of £40 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day one, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Al Hudaiba to win the Vintage Stakes @6-4 with BOYLE Sports

An impressive win in the Superlative Stakes at the Newmarket July Festival, Al Hudaiba can confirm what appears to be promising form with victory here. This Dark Angel colt is quirky, but that hasn't stopped him yet, and with more improvement to come, he can win this Group 2 contest.

Never So Brave to win the Lennox Stakes @7-1 with BOYLE Sports

An impressive 2025 season has been followed by a disappointing 2026, but he has had excuses. The last day at York was the day everything was in his favour, but despite taking up the lead a furlong out, he was outbattled. I think people will look to rule him out after that, but I wouldn't give up on him yet.



Scandinavia to win the Goodwood Cup Stakes @4-5 with BOYLE Sports

The star of the staying division right now, he began his rise with victory in this race last year and has swept all before him since, including a first Ascot Gold Cup last month. I expect him to confirm this Ascot Gold Cup form over a slightly shorter trip.



Lexington Blitz to win the Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap @SP with BOYLE Sports

Lexington Blitz did exactly that at Goodwood two starts ago and ran like he had another win in him at Epsom off this increased mark. A return to the Goodwood track on better ground can see him land this contest.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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