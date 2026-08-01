Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day

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The final day of Glorious Goodwood 2026 is here, with today's card bringing the five-day festival to a spectacular close. Headlined by the famous Coral Stewards' Cup and the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes, it's also the last chance for new customers to take advantage of £500+ in bookmaker free bets and welcome offers.

Whether you're backing Completely Random in the Stewards' Cup, siding with Santorini Star in the feature fillies' contest or finding value elsewhere on the card, today's bookmaker promotions can give your betting bankroll a welcome boost.

New customers can unlock £500+ in Glorious Goodwood free bets by signing up with the bookmakers featured below.

Across the major bookmakers, it's possible to unlock more than £500 in welcome offers, although the exact amount available will depend on which operators you're already registered with.

How to get your Glorious Goodwood free bets

If you're opening a bookmaker account for the first time, claiming a Glorious Goodwood welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Most promotions follow a similar process:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration process and verify your account Make the qualifying deposit (typically £5 or £10) Place your qualifying bet at the minimum required odds Receive your free bets once your qualifying wager has been placed or settled

Many of these welcome offers remain available throughout the Qatar Goodwood Festival, giving you plenty of opportunities to use your free bets across today's card.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Qatar Goodwood Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the 2026 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Betway Day five Glorious Goodwood p review

The Qatar Goodwood Festival draws to a close with another high-class card, headlined by the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes and the prestigious Coral Stewards' Cup. The final day combines Pattern-race quality with one of the season's most competitive handicaps, bringing the five-day festival to an exciting conclusion.

The Coral Stewards' Cup is one of the highlights of the sprinting calendar, with a typically deep field set to line up over Goodwood's demanding six furlongs. Completely Random heads the market after a strong performance in the Wokingham Stakes and looks to add another major handicap to his record in a race renowned for its competitiveness.

The Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes provides the Pattern-race feature, with William Haggas' Santorini Star heading the betting after a series of excellent efforts over intermediate trips, including victory in last season's Park Hill Fillies' Stakes. The supporting card also features another competitive mix of handicaps and also the Group 3 Glorious Stakes to round off the week.

With a prestigious sprint handicap, a quality staying contest and competitive racing throughout the card, the final day promises a fitting finale to another memorable Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Qatar Goodwood Festival 2026 day five race schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day five.

Saturday August 1

Goodwood free bets explained

What is a Glorious Goodwood free bet?

A Glorious Goodwood free bet is a bookmaker promotion that allows you to place a wager without using your own funds. If your selection wins, you'll receive the winnings, although the free bet stake itself is usually not returned.

How do I claim Glorious Goodwood betting offers?

Sign up with an eligible bookmaker, complete the registration process, make the required qualifying deposit and place your qualifying bet. Once you've met the promotion's terms, your free bets will usually be credited to your account.

Do I need a new account?

Yes. Most Glorious Goodwood betting offers are available exclusively to new customers. Existing customers may receive separate personalised promotions, such as enhanced odds, price boosts or other rewards.

What is the usual qualifying bet?

Most bookmakers require a qualifying bet of £5 or £10 at minimum odds, although the exact requirements vary between operators.

Can I use free bets on any Glorious Goodwood race?

In most cases, yes. Free bets can usually be used across the Glorious Goodwood card, including the meeting's major races, although some bookmakers may exclude certain markets or bet types. Always check the full terms and conditions before placing your bet.

How long do Glorious Goodwood free bets last?

Expiry dates vary between bookmakers, but most free bets remain valid for between seven and 30 days after they are credited.

Are stakes returned when using free bets?

No. If you place a £10 free bet on a winning selection at 3-1, you'll receive £30 in winnings, but the original £10 free bet stake is not returned.

For more expert insight, check out our horse racing tips for the best racing picks.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.