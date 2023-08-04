Glorious Goodwood betting offer: over £200 in free bets up for grabs this week

With the final day of Glorious Goodwood now upon us, time is running out to secure £200+ of free bets with these offers. Glorious Goodwood is always a highlight of the summer racing programme and we have enjoyed another terrific festival this year.

The feature race of Saturday's card is the hotly contested Stewards' Cup, which will see a maximum of 28 runners go to post and come tearing down the 6f straight course at Goodwood.

The Stewards' Cup is set to get under way at 3.35pm, and the first race of the day is slated for 1.50pm.

Scoop over £200 in free bets for the final day of the Glorious Goodwood below.

Glorious Goodwood free bets: claim £200+ in free bets with these additional bookmaker offers

With just one day of this year's Glorious Goodwood festival to go, all eligible customers should definitely be taking advantage of these fabulous free bet bonus offers. No offer requires a deposit of more than £10 to qualify and all together there are £240 of free bets up for grabs.

How to claim your betting offers for Glorious Goodwood with any bookmaker

Signing up with a bookmaker is usually a pretty uniform process. To give you an idea of how this normally works, we will run you through the process you must go through to get started with Sky Bet , and claim your £30 of free bets:

Follow any of the links in this article and register with Sky Bet Deposit and qualifying wagering requirements will differ from offer-to-offer, but for Sky Bet you must deposit a minimum of £5, but you only need to wager with 5p Again minimum odds requirements for qualifying wagers will differ so be sure to check these, but for Sky Bet, minimum odds are 1/1 (2.0) Place your qualifying wager Your free bet credits should be automatically added to your account balance

Where to spend your £200 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood

There is a whole heap of brilliant racing at Goodwood. We also have a load of extra places, and boosted prices aplenty for the final day of the festival for 2023. Take a look at some of our selections for today below:

Albasheer to win the Stewards' Cup (generally priced at 16-1)

Tajalla to win the Stewards' Cup (generally priced at 20-1)

Summerghand to place in the Stewards' Cup (generally priced at 5-1)

Claim over £200 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood here and each bookmaker's terms and conditions

Ladbrokes Glorious Goodwood free bets

Check out this super Glorious Goodwood betting offer from Ladbrokes and get £20 absolutely free when you bet £5.

New UK & ROI customers only | Min deposit £5 bet at min odds 1/2 to qualify | First bet must be within 14 days of account registration | 4x £5 free bet | Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only | Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded | Free bet valid for seven days | Free bet stake not returned | 18+, begambleaware.org | T&Cs apply

Coral Glorious Goodwood free bets

Get a £20 free bet when you wager £5 with Coral ahead of the Glorious Goodwood festival this week.

New UK & ROI customers only | Minimum deposit £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify | 1x £20 free bet | Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded | Free bet valid for seven days | Free bet stake not returned | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click here for a complete list of T&Cs

bet365 Glorious Goodwood free bets

Get £30 in free bets guaranteed from bet365 when you place just a £10 bet on any of the action at Glorious Goodwood.

New customers at bet365 only | Min deposit requirement | Free bets are paid as Bet Credits | Free bets available upon settlement of qualifying bets | Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply | Returns exclude Bet Credits stake | Registration required | Time limits and T&Cs apply | 18+, begambleaware.org

William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets

Claim £30 in free bets once you have had a £10 bet on any race at Glorious Goodwood this year with William Hill.

New customers only | 18+, play safe | Min £10 bet on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more(excluding virtual markets) | 3x £10 free bets | Free bets valid for 30 days | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Betfair Glorious Goodwood free bets

Receive £20 in free bets for the cost of just a £5 wager ahead of Glorious Goodwood this year with Betfair.

New customers only | Min £5 bet on the sportsbook on odds min 1/2 | Get £20 in free bets | Free bets valid for 30 days | SMS verification required | Only deposits via cards will qualify | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood free bets

Win up to £20 in cash back by placing a single a bet on this year's Glorious Goodwood festival with Paddy Power.

New customers only | Place your first bet on any market at odds of min 2.0 (evs) and if it loses Paddy Power will refund your stake in cash | Max refund for this offer is £20 | Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion | Apple Pay is excluded | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood free bets

£30 in free bets for the Glorious Goodwood festival available to all new Sky Bet customers. Just place a bet on Glorious Goodwood this week and receive £30 in free bets.

New customers only | First single and E/W bet only at odds of 1/1 or greater | Receive 3x £10 free bet token | Free bet stakes not included in returns | Free bets exclude virtuals | Free bets are non-withdrawable | No free bet expiry | Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply | 18+, begambleaware.org

Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets

New customers get £20 in free bets when staking just £5 on any of this year's Glorious Goodwood action with Tote.

Available to new UK & ROI customers only | Minimum deposit and bet £5 | £20 Tote Credit will be added to your balance | £10 redeemable against racing bets | £10 redeemable against UK and Irish placepot bets | Tote credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted | Tote credit expires after 7 days | A qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip | Ten to follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify | Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click for a complete list of T&Cs

SBK Glorious Goodwood free bets

New customers get £30 in free bets when staking just £10 on any of this year's Glorious Goodwood action with SBK.

New UK, IE & Malta customers only | Min £10/€10 first deposit using debit card | Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 and get £10 | Further £10 credited after 7 days and a further £10 credited after 14 days | Full T&Cs apply | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Spreadex Glorious Goodwood free bets

New customers get £40 in free bets when staking just £10 on any of this year's Glorious Goodwood action with Spreadex.

Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1 / 2 or greater | Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early | Get a £10 free fixed odds bet when the bet is settled and another £10 free fixed odds bet 24 hours later | Get a £5 winning favourites spread bet and a £5 total goals spread bet when your qualifying bet settles | Get a £5 winning favourites spread bet and a £5 total goals spread bet 24 hours later | T&Cs apply | 18+, begambleaware.org | Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.