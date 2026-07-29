Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two

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The feature race of Glorious Goodwood takes centre stage on Wednesday, and new Betfred customers can claim up to £50 in free bets ahead of a blockbuster day of racing.

With the Group 1 Sussex Stakes headlining the action alongside the Molecomb Stakes and a competitive supporting card, it's the perfect opportunity to make the most of Betfred's welcome offer.

Read on to find out how to claim your £50 in free bets , the qualifying steps and the full terms and conditions.

How to claim your Betfred Glorious Goodwood day two b etting offer

Signing up with Betfred is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfred and grab your £50 Betfred free bet to place on any of the races this week.

1. Register & Deposit - Deposit £10+ to your Betfred Account

2. Place a bet - Place a bet of £10+ on Sports

3. Get your free bets - £50 in Free Bets within 24 hours of bet settlement

Betfred Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only.

Register, deposit with a Debit Card, and place a first bet of £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports, to be settled within 7 days, to get £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Acca Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement.

7-day expiry.

Eligibility & payment exclusions apply.

Full T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Betfred day two Glorious Goodwood p review

Day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival centres around the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, one of the most prestigious mile races of the summer. The feature contest regularly shapes the pecking order among the top milers, while another competitive supporting card ensures there is quality from start to finish.

Bow Echo bids to enhance his growing reputation as he tackles older horses for the first time after an excellent campaign against his fellow three-year-olds. Opera Ballo arrives on the back of a creditable effort in the Queen Anne Stakes, while Gstaad is poised to lock horns with Bow Echo once again in a fascinating renewal.

The Group 3 Molecomb Stakes provides another highlight, with Goodwood's sharp five furlongs set to test some of the quickest juveniles in training. Crownbreaker heads into the race as a progressive contender for Kevin Philippart de Foy, while Adonius looks to build on his impressive Lily Agnes success at Chester.

With a top-class mile contest and an exciting juvenile sprint taking centre stage, another captivating afternoon awaits at Goodwood.

Day two racing schedule + where to spend your £50 in Betfred Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day two.

Wednesday July 29

With Betfred offering a total of £50 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day two, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Bow Echo to win the Sussex Stakes @11-10 with Betfred



The star miler of the three-year-old division this season, Bow Echo looks to make the step into open company. He has shown a lot of class, however, and can make the weight-for-age allowance count to land favouritism.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.