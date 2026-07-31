Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four

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Glorious Goodwood 2026 continues into day four, and BOYLE Sports are offering new customers a fantastic welcome bonus . New account holders can claim £40 in free bets by signing up through the links in this article and registering a new BOYLE Sports account.



Read on for full details on how to claim this BOYLE Sports free bet offer.

How to claim your BOYLE Sports Glorious Goodwood day four b etting offer

Signing up with BOYLE Sports is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BOYLE Sports and grab your £40 BOYLE Sports free bet to place on any of the races this week.

As well as this, get money back as a free bet on all races at Goodwood if second to the SP fav.

1. Join- Register and Deposit

2. Bet- Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more

3. Get- Get £40 in free bets

BOYLE Sports Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only.

Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs.

Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days.

Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply.

Account & Payment method restrictions apply.

1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only.

T&Cs Apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

BOYLE Sports day four Glorious Goodwood p review

The fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is headlined by the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, the feature sprint of the week and one of the fastest contests of the Flat season. Alongside the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes, the card also features the always-competitive Coral Golden Mile, ensuring another afternoon packed with quality from start to finish.

The King George Qatar Stakes promises another fascinating renewal, with Night Raider looking to bounce back after his Royal Ascot defeat, where a difficult draw was widely considered to have hindered his chances. Jakajaro has been running with credit in Group company throughout the campaign and could be well suited by Goodwood's sharp five furlongs, although a busy schedule may begin to take its toll.

The Coral Golden Mile is once again set to be one of the week's most competitive handicaps. Indalo arrives in excellent form after following up a fine effort in the Royal Hunt Cup with victory in the Coral Challenge at Sandown, while Tribal Chief is expected to mount a stronger challenge after enduring an interrupted passage in that same contest.

With the festival's feature sprint, a prestigious handicap and another strong supporting card, day four looks set to provide more compelling action on the Sussex Downs.

Day four racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in BOYLE Sports Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day four.

Friday July 31

With BOYLE Sports offering a total of £40 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day four, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Tribal Chief to win the Coral Golden Mile @12-1 with BOYLE Sports



Well fancied for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but unable to get into the race, he was strongly backed at Sandown next time. After blowing the start and giving away plenty of ground, he still finished just over three lengths behind Indalo. A cleaner break would put him firmly in the mix.

Night Raider to finish in the first three win the King George @4-7 with BOYLE Sports



Been a revelation this season since being gelded and he can continue that progress with a victory in this Group 2 contest. His progress stalled at Royal Ascot but he was drawn on the wrong side of the track and can easily be forgiven that.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.