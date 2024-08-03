Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races

Flat racing fans have enjoyed a great week of on-course action at Glorious Goodwood, and there’s still more to come. The Coral Stewards' Cup is the main highlight of the final day, along with six other races to enjoy. Want to get involved in the action? Coral are offering new customers £25 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood . This competitive offer won't hang around so click here to claim yours before it’s too late.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Coral using your laptop or mobile, bet on the racing, and secure £25 in free bets . There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

Coral Glorious Goodwood day five offer: £25 in free bets

The Coral free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Steps on how to claim your Coral Glorious Goodwood day five betting offer

Signing up with Coral is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Coral and grab your £25 Coral free bets to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Coral through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least £5 at odds of 1/2+

You will receive your free bets

Coral Glorious Goodwood day five betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

18+ New UK & ROI Customers only.

Min deposit £/€5.

Min first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 5x £/€5 free bet.

Certain deposit methods and bet types excl.

Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned.

Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Glorious Goodwood free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Glorious Goodwood bonuses and betting offers.

How to spend your Coral Glorious Goodwood free bets on day five

With Coral offering a total of £25 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for today's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Purosangue to win the Stewards' Cup @9-1 with Coral

Albasheer will surely go well in his current form but 3yo Purosangue is ahead of the handicapper and looks an intriguing runner.

Great Bedwyn to win the Coral Summer Handicap @2-5 with Coral

Highly competitive. Fairbanks is second choice and Euchen Glen makes each-way appeal but the selection goes to Great Bedwyn.



Note, these odds are subject to change

Day five Glorious Goodwood schedule

The final day of Glorious Goodwood is not to be missed, with the highlight being the Coral Stewards' Cup

Saturday, August 03

Why bet on Glorious Goodwood with Coral?

Coral are as old as legalised betting in the UK and, in that time, they have covered more than the odd Glorious Goodwood. The bookie is ingrained in UK and Irish horse racing betting. Here are three reasons to bet on racing with Coral.

Coral offers market best price

Market best price is available at Coral on many of the week’s best-fancied runners. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Coral is head and shoulders above the competition on certain picks.

Coral offers more ways to bet

Coral offer more ways to bet on your favourite races, runners, and riders. Make your predictions on the race winner, or shoot for a place. There’s also match betting, winning distances, champion jockey, a trainer with the most wins, and plenty more.

Coral offers promotions and specials

Promotions and specials, including profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, can be found on the promotions tab of the Coral website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on the race.

Coral Glorious Goodwood offers for existing customers

The most impressive promotion available at Coral on Glorious Goodwood has been reserved for new players. But there are plenty of gems to be found if you’re already a member. After registering and claiming your free bet, check the Coral promotions page for an updated list of the deals available today.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on a runner and take the price, knowing if the SP is greater, Coral will pay you out at the better odds. They’ve got you covered.

Extra places every day

Each day of the week - including during Glorious Goodwood - Coral traders will enhance the place terms of at least one major race, improving your chances of making a profit.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

