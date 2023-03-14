Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase free bets & £200 in betting offers

The most anticipated week of racing in the jumping calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, is upon us and the most unique race of the week is the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, race five on Wednesday.

We’ve found the top Cheltenham betting offers available from the bookmakers to get your festival week off to the best possible start and selected the three horses with leading chances of landing the spoils in the Cross Country Chase.

Check out how many Cheltenham free bet tokens you can collect to spend at this superb fixture. The more betting accounts you sign up for increases the number of free bets received, with over £200 up for grabs - plenty for you to have a go at and use in every race of the festival for free.

The best Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase betting offers

Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

New customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £50 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via Cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

William Hill Cheltenham free bets

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Coral Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet token. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.org.

Betfair Cheltenham free bets

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on Horse racing between the 13th and 17th March, at min. odds 1.5 (1/2) — get £45 in free bets. Only deposits via cards will qualify, Apple pay not valid on this promotion. T&Cs apply.

bet365 Cheltenham free bets

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham free bets

New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools for a minimum of £10 and win or lose you will receive £20 redeemable against win/place racing bets only and £20 redeemable against exotics bets only. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org

Unibet Cheltenham free bets

Plus £10 Casino Bonus. New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.18+. BeGambleAware.org.

How to claim your Cross Country Chase offers

Our favourite are displayed above and with Cheltenham about to kick off, now is the perfect time to take advantage of their generous sign-up offers.

You can sign up by using your mobile or desktop computer, so why not follow the simple step-by-step registration details below and .

Select a from the above list and click its link to begin. The process is the same for any apps covered on this page. Complete the registration form, adding all the necessary information to register your account. A few betting apps require you to enter a unique promo code when joining. If this is the case, the code will be supplied during registration. Deposit funds to your betting account using an accepted method, such as a debit card, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. Look out for minimum odds. When the qualifying bet results, the tokens will be automatically added to your account balance and can be used.

How to bet on the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival

Once you’ve registered for an account using the instructions above, it’s time to use your deposit in order to trigger your betting offer and qualify for your free bets, so why not start with a bet in the . Here’s how to place your bet.

Open the website/app of your chosen bookmaker and log in Navigate to the Horse Racing tab Scroll to UK and Ireland and select the Cheltenham Festival Open up the racecard for the 4.10 Click on the horse who you think is going to win, this will add the selection to your betslip Open up your betslip and add your stake, making sure to hit the requirements needed to obtain your free bets, and then place your bet. Now sit back and enjoy and watch your selection saunter home to victory - hopefully!

Three horses with a chance in the Cross Country Chase

This is the sort of race that very much throws up a specialist and it pays to side with those who have experience in this type of race.

Tiger Roll and Delta Work fought out the finish of this last year with the latter denying the two-time Grand National winner a victory on his very last start.

Delta Work is a five-time Grade 1 winner over fences, and finished fifth in a Gold Cup, and took to this discipline like a duck to water.

He was by far the classiest horse to appear in this Cross Country and justified favouritism, handling the heavy conditions with ease.

He followed last year’s victory with a third in the Grand National, before winning on the bank course at Punchestown, but he was beaten on his return to this course in January.

He was trying to give away almost a stone or more to the majority of the field - the exceptions 2021 Grand National winner Minella Indo and Roi Mage - and put up a bold show to finish third.

Back On The Lash finished four and three-quarter lengths in front of Delta Work that day, receiving 16lb, but will have to run off levels come the festival.

However, he’s a dual course-and-distance winner and will enjoy the better ground that is expected at Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott looks to repeat the trick from last year by sending a Grade 1 winner over the cross-country course for the first time, this year it will be Galvin.

Winner of the National Hunt Chase at the festival in 2021, Galvin landed the Grade 1 Savills Chase later that year before going on to finish fourth in last year’s Gold Cup.

Delta Work has had a prep run in the 2m5f Boyne Hurdle to make sure he’s spot on for a repeat bid and looks hard to beat on these terms.

Check out our for expert opinions on the races, or find £200+ in .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.