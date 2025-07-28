Get up to £540 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood 2025 from leading UK betting sites

Glorious Goodwood returns from Tuesday, July 29 to Saturday, August 2, 2025, delivering five days of top-class Flat racing from one of the most scenic courses in the world. With Group 1 contests like the Goodwood Cup, Nassau Stakes, and Sussex Stakes on the card, the festival is a summer highlight for racing fans and punters alike.

From Tuesday’s opener to Saturday’s thrilling finale, every race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presents a chance to back a winner, and a chance to take advantage of some fantastic free bet offers from top bookmakers.

Below, you’ll find a round-up of the best Glorious Goodwood 2025 betting offers and how to claim them before the stalls fly open.

Glorious Goodwood 2025: full race schedule

The action begins on Tuesday, July 29, with five thrilling days of racing until Saturday, August 2. From star stayers in the Goodwood Cup to the clash of milers in the Sussex Stakes, this festival delivers top-tier racing in the beatiful South Downs

Here’s the full 2025 Glorious Goodwood race schedule:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.