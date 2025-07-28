Get up to £540 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood 2025 from leading UK betting sites

- More
Glorious Goodwood returns from Tuesday, July 29 to Saturday, August 2, 2025, delivering five days of top-class Flat racing from one of the most scenic courses in the world. With Group 1 contests like the Goodwood Cup, Nassau Stakes, and Sussex Stakes on the card, the festival is a summer highlight for racing fans and punters alike.
From Tuesday’s opener to Saturday’s thrilling finale, every race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presents a chance to back a winner, and a chance to take advantage of some fantastic free bet offers from top bookmakers.
Below, you’ll find a round-up of the best Glorious Goodwood 2025 betting offers and how to claim them before the stalls fly open.
How to claim your 2025 Glorious Goodwood free bets
Claiming your Glorious Goodwood betting offers is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps for each bookmaker:
- Click through to the bookmaker’s site and hit ‘Join’ or ‘Sign Up.’
- Fill in your details to create your account.
- Make a qualifying deposit (check each offer’s T&Cs).
- Place your qualifying bet (usually £5 or £10 at minimum odds).
- Receive your free bets automatically or once the qualifying bet settles.
- Repeat with other bookmakers to maximise your bonuses.
Glorious Goodwood 2025: full race schedule
The action begins on Tuesday, July 29, with five thrilling days of racing until Saturday, August 2. From star stayers in the Goodwood Cup to the clash of milers in the Sussex Stakes, this festival delivers top-tier racing in the beatiful South Downs
Here’s the full 2025 Glorious Goodwood race schedule:
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- 1:20 - Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap
- 1:55 - Coral Vintage Stakes
- 2:30 - HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes
- 3:05 - Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup StakesAl Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes
- 3:45 - Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap
- 4:20 - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes
- 4:55 - Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap
- 5:30 - World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- 1:20 - Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap
- 1:55 - HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes
- 2:30 - HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes
- 3:05 - Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes
- 3:45 - British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap
- 4:20 - British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes
- 4:55 - World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap
Thursday, July 31, 2025
- 1:20 - Coral Kincsem Handicap
- 1:55 - Markel Richmond Stakes
- 2:30 - HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes
- 3:05 - Qatar Nassau Stakes
- 3:45 - Buccellati Handicap
- 4:20 - Phase Eight Nursery Handicap
- 4:55 - Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes
- 5:30 - World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap
Friday, August 1, 2025
- 1:20 - Coral Goodwood Handicap
- 1:55 - Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes
- 2:30 - Coral Golden Mile
- 3:05 - King George Qatar Stakes
- 3:45 - Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes
- 4:20 - Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap
- 4:55 - Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap
Saturday, August 2, 2025
- 1:20 - Coral Glorious Stakes
- 1:55 - Coral Summer Handicap
- 2:30 - Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes
- 3:05 - Coral Stewards' Cup
- 3:45 - Whispering Angel Handicap
- 4:20 - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes
- 4:55 - Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handica
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
