Get ready for day five of Royal Ascot with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet

Flat fans have been provided with plenty of fantastic action at Royal Ascot so far and it's time for the final day, but there is still time to sign up for an account with Kwiff and benefit from their generous welcome bonus, with a £30 Surprise Bet available to all new customers.

Kwiff are relatively new to the online sports betting scene, however, despite this, they are quickly building a reputation as one of the UK’s top up-and-coming betting sites.

Click here to secure a £ 30 Surprise Bet with Kwiff for Royal Ascot.

Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with the bookmaker. Read on for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive Kwiff bet bonus for Ascot day five.

Kwiff Royal Ascot offer: £30 Surprise Bet

Kwiff is one of the newer bookmakers on the scene and have a tasty offer going into Royal Ascot 2024. New customers can take advantage of Kwiff's generous welcome offer, with a £30 Surprise Bet when they place a £10 bet .

They have made it as simple as possible to get once you sign up, so you can start betting on Royal Ascot.

Steps on how to claim your Kwiff Royal Ascot betting offer

Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £30 Royal Ascot Surprise Bet to place on any of the races this coming week.

Sign up to Kwiff through this link Click the 'Play Here' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market with odds of 1-2 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with your £30 surprise bet added to your balance

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Kwiff Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+ only

New customers only

£10 minimum deposit and bet required

Available once per customer

Accumulation of smaller bets do not count

Cashed out bets do not count

Read more T&Cs here

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Kwiff?

Kwiff offers market best prices on bets

Kwiff offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Kwiff are often ahead of the competition on certain picks. They do this through a promotion too, where the horse who finished first past the post, regardless if they are subsequently disqualified, will be paid out, as well as second place refund at selected meetings.

Kwiff promotions and specials

Kwiff offers profit boosts, such as supercharge cash outs, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Kwiff website and app. They also do live-streaming for horse racing so you do not miss your bet running at Royal Ascot. Check what's available before placing your bets.

Be sure to also check out our latest exclusive and enhanced betting offers ahead of today's Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 Ronaldo to have 1+ shots on target NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Ronaldo to have 1+ shot on target in the Turkey v Portugal game, Saturday, June 22nd. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.