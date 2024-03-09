Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

With day one of the Cheltenham Festival just around the corner, which could see the best of the best take each other on, there is no better time to sign up for a BetUK account and secure £30 in free bets with their fantastic welcome bonus offer.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Teahupoo to win the Stayers' Hurdle @9-4 with BetUK

Teahupoo is a straightforward selection as he looks to be the best horse and in his ideal race. He was an unfortunate third in the Stayers' last season but is an improver and posted a top-class effort when defeating Impaire Et Passe over a trip too short in the Hatton's Grace. That confirmed his quality and a fast-paced three miles looks to be exactly what he wants. He is already setting a high standard in a moderate division but promises more and looks the one to beat.

Crebilly to win the Festival Plate Handicap Chase @7-2 with BetUK

Crebilly looked as though he was about to beat Ginny's Destiny when unluckily falling in a chase on the Old course here in November and although his jumping let him down in the closing stages next time, he was much better in an Exeter novice last time. That looks strong form given the runner-up filled the same position in the Pendil on his next start, while the third had finished second in a Grade 2 the start before. As long as he can avoid bad luck on the way round, he should be a major threat.

See our Cheltenham odds and Cheltenham tips pages for more ideas on where to spend your free bets.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.