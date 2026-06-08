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Harry Kane will be leading the charge for England this season after a remarkable campaign for Bayern Munich in which he scored the most goals of any striker in Europe's top five leagues.

England's captain and record goalscorer netted 60 goals for his club in all competitions this term and is a previous World Cup Golden Boot winner, having taken the crown in 2018.

He has eight goals in 11 World Cup games throughout his career, making Sky Bet's offer of a £10 free bet for every goal he scores in the 2026 edition (up to £60 in free bets) very enticing.

Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering new customers who bet £10 on the World Cup a £10 free bet for every goal Harry Kane scores at the 2026 World Cup.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offer, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

How to claim the free £10 bet for every Harry Kane goal

Opening an account with Sky Bet is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim a £10 free bet for every goal Harry Kane scores.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Open a new account. Deposit a minimum of £10. Place a £10 bet. For every goal Harry Kane scores, you will receive a £10 free BuildABet bet up to £60. Free bet stakes are not included in returns. Free bets are valid for seven days.

Offer expires at 9pm Wednesday 17th June.

Free bets for every Harry Kane goal at the World Cup offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer.

New customers only.

£10 minimum deposit.

First single, e/w or multiples bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

£10 in Free Bets for every Harry Kane goal at the World Cup, up to a maximum of £60.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free Bets are non-withdrawable.

Free Bets expire after 7 days.

Free Bets credited within 72 hours.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

What group are England in at the World Cup 2026?

England are in Group L, along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

Is Harry Kane the favourite to win the World Cup Golden Boot?

Harry Kane is among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot after another prolific season for Bayern Munich, although Kylian Mbappe heads the betting.

Here are the Golden Boot winner odds with Sky Bet:

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe 11-2 Harry Kane 13-2 Erling Haaland 12-1 Mikel Oyarzabal 12-1 Lionel Messi 14-1 Lamine Yamal 16-1 Cristiano Ronaldo 18-1

England World Cup group stage fixtures

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia 17 June 9pm England vs Ghana 23 June 9pm Panama vs England 27 June 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

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