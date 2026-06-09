Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes

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England captain and leading all-time goalscorer Harry Kane is heading to the 2026 World Cup following the most prolific club campaign of his career, and is second-favourite to win the Golden Boot at 66-1.

He scored an incredible 61 goals for Bayern Munich this season and found the net eight times in England's World Cup qualifying campaign.

With nine goals in nine appearances for the Three Lions since the start of 2025, it is no surprise that he enters the tournament at 1-2 to score in a third successive World Cup, which makes Ladbrokes' enhanced odds of 66-1 for new customers opening an account look incredibly enticing.

Get 66-1 on Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes are offering new customers enhanced odds of 66-1 on Harry Kane to score a goal at the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offer, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for Kane to score

Opening an account with Ladbrokes is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 66-1 on Kane to score at the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Ladbrokes here

2. Open a new account

3. Deposit a minimum of £10

4. Place a maximum £1 bet on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup

5. If your bet is successful, you will be paid out in 13 £5 bet tokens within 24 hours of the market being settled

6. Stake and winnings will be returned at original odds as cash on settlement

7. Free bets are valid for four days and can be used on any sports market

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Sunday, July 19

66-1 Kane to score at the World Cup offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer.

New customer offer .

£10 minimum deposit.

If the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as 13 £5 bet tokens.

Stake and winnings at original odds will be returned as cash on settlement.

Only your first £1 bet with Ladbrokes will count towards this offer.

Deposits made via Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill or via any pre-payment card and certain debit cards will not qualify for this promotion.

Any eligible player cannot enter this promotion if they are accessing the website from a restricted country.

Qualifying bets are not available to cash out

The free bets will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

The free bets are valid for four days and can be used on any Sports market.

The free bets cannot be redeemed for cash or used on any Virtual Sports markets, Specials, Tote, or Pools.

The free bets are not returned if the free bet wager becomes void and are not eligible for cashout.

Over 18s only

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Will Harry Kane score at the World Cup?

Harry Kane has been to two World Cup finals with England and has scored both times. In 2018, he netted an amazing six goals including a hat-trick against Panama to finish as top tournament scorer and he added two to his tally in the 2022 finals.

Kane has scored 67 goals for Bayern Munich and England this season, including a goal in the warm-up match against New Zealand. His England tally now stands at 79 goals in 113 games.

What are England's World Cup group stage fixtures?

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia June 17 9pm England vs Ghana June 23 9pm Panama vs England June 27 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

Can existing Ladbrokes customers claim this offer?

No. This offer is exclusively available to new Ladbrokes customers who meet the qualifying requirements.

When does the Ladbrokes 66-1 Kane to score offer expire?

The promotion expires at 8pm BST on Sunday, July 19

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

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