Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral

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Coral are offering new customers enhanced odds of 66-1 on England to win Group L at the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy and are expected to comfortably progress from a group containing Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

With England priced at just 3-10 to top Group L, Coral's boosted 66-1 offer represents excellent value for new customers looking to back Thomas Tuchel's side.

Get 66-1 on England to win their group at the 2026 World Cup with Coral

Coral are offering new customers enhanced odds of 66-1 on England to win their group at the 2026 World Cup.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offer, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

Already have a Coral account? Check out Sky Bet's World Cup promo, where new customers can get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane goal scored during the tournament.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for England to win their group

Opening an account with Coral is quick and simple. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 66-1 on England to win their group at the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Coral here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £10 Place a maximum £1 bet on England to win their group at the 2026 World Cup at 66/1 If your bet is successful, you will be paid out in 13 £5 bet tokens within 24 hours of the market being settled Stake and winnings will be returned at original odds as cash on settlement Free bets are valid for four days and can be used on any Sports market

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Friday, June 17th

Coral England World Cup offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before claiming this enhanced odds offer.

New customers only.

£10 minimum deposit required.

Maximum £1 stake.

Enhanced odds of 66-1 on England to win Group L.

Winning bets paid as 13 x £5 free bet tokens.

Original stake and winnings paid as cash at standard odds.

Free bets valid for four days.

Eligibility restrictions and further terms and conditions apply .

Why are England favourites to win Group L?

England qualified comfortably for the tournament and are among the leading contenders to win the World Cup outright.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been drawn in a favourable group alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, with bookies making the Three Lions odds-on favourites to finish top of the standings and secure a place in the knockout stages.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

England World Cup group stage fixtures

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia 17 June 9pm England vs Ghana 23 June 9pm Panama vs England 27 June 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

When does the 2026 World Cup start?

The tournament begins on 11 June 2026, with the final taking place on 19 July 2026.

Where is the 2026 World Cup being held?

The tournament is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the first World Cup to be staged by three countries.

How many teams are playing at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 edition features 48 teams, expanding from the previous format of 32 nations.

How many teams qualify from each World Cup group?

The top two teams from each group automatically progress to the knockout stage, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

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