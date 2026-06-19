Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday

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Royal Ascot 2026 heads towards the finish line on Friday with another outstanding day of racing, and Sky Bet are offering new customers the opportunity to secure £50 in free bets through this exclusive welcome promotion.

Whether you're supporting the market leaders in the Group 1 features or searching for value among the handicaps, this offer provides added betting value throughout the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Sky Bet R oyal Ascot day four sign-up offer: bet £10 get £50 in free bets

Sky Bet's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Friday's seven-race card.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £50 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day four.

How to claim your Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

Sky Bet offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Sky Bet's Royal Ascot betting offer:

New customers only.

£10 minimum deposit.

First single, e/w or multiples bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

5 x £10 bet tokens for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival day four preview

The penultimate day of Royal Ascot 2026 has some top-class offerings, with two Group 1 contests being the highlights.

The Coronation Stakes unearths the best three-year-old fillies' miler, with a clash of the Classic winners usually taking place.

Aidan O'Brien could have a stranglehold on this year's race as he has the red-hot favourite, Precise. Last year's star juvenile was well-beaten on her comeback in the 1,000 Guineas, but she was brilliant in the Irish equivalent last time.

Precise's Newmarket defeat came to stablemate True Love, before she emphatically turned the tables on her at the Curragh.

However, they could have a deciding rematch, although True Love also has the option of the Commonwealth Cup earlier on the card, alongside stablemate Albert Einstein.

The 6f Group could unearth another sprinting star and Venetian Sun is the favourite after her dominant win in a notable trial, the Sandy Lane Stakes.

Coppull took the course's official trial at the end of April, and his trainer Clive Cox may have a strong hand as he also has Song Of The Clyde in the race.

Venetian Sun won the opening Albany Stakes last year, while its 2023 winner was Porta Fortuna, so the race is bound to throw up a top-class juvenile.

The King Edward VII Stakes is also known as the 'Ascot Derby' and John and Thady Gosden's impressive performer Water To Wine is apparently being targeted at it.

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, the Sandringham Stakes and the Palace of Holyroodhouse are day four's handicap offerings.

Royal Ascot day four feature race

Here are some of the leading contenders for the Coronation Stakes on Royal Ascot day four with Sky Bet.

Runners Odds Precise 8-13 True Love 10-3 Touleen 8-1 Balantina 11-1 Black Caviar Gold 28-1 Sukanya 33-1

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day four race schedule

Friday June 19

Royal Ascot day four betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race on day four?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot day four race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day four?

The Coronation Stakes is widely regarded as the feature race on the fourth day of Royal Ascot. This prestigious Group 1 contest is run over one mile and is restricted to elite three-year-old fillies. Renowned for showcasing the leading performers from the British, Irish and European Classic races, the Coronation Stakes is one of the standout events of the entire Royal Ascot meeting and often plays a key role in shaping the season's top miler rankings.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.