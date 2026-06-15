Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10

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Royal Ascot 2026 gets underway on Tuesday with one of the strongest opening cards of the Flat racing season, and Sky Bet are giving new customers the chance to claim £50 in free bets with this exclusive welcome offer.

Whether you're backing the favourites in the Group 1 contests or looking for a big-priced winner in one of the handicaps, this promotion gives you extra value throughout the whole of Royal Ascot.

Sky Bet Royal Ascot week betting offer: bet £10 get £50 in free bets

Sky Bet's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers extra value throughout the festival.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £50 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races of the five-day festival.

How to claim your Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

Sky Bet R oyal Ascot offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Sky Bet's Royal Ascot betting offer:

New customers only.

£10 minimum deposit.

First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater.

5 x £10 bet tokens for Horse Racing multiples only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival preview

Royal Ascot 2026 is the jewel in Britain's Flat racing crown, with a spectacular five days of racing taking place at the picturesque Ascot racecourse in the middle of June.

The opening day begins with a bang, with three of the best Group 1s on show. It kicks off with the Queen Anne Stakes before the best speedsters from across the globe run in the King Charles III Stakes, while there is an epic clash of the 2,000 Guineas winners in the St James's Palace Stakes.

On day two, it is all about the best middle-distance horses in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Ascot could get a special treat this year, with superstars Daryz and Ombudsman taking each other on.

Royal Ascot's pinnacle race headlines day three, with the Gold Cup centre stage. It's the most extreme test of a racecourse, being over 2m4f. There could be a big duel in it this year between Scandinavia and Trawlerman.

Day four sees two more Group 1s take place, as the best fillies over a mile run in the Coronation Stakes. The Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, Precise, is set to be the star on show.

There is also the Commonwealth Cup for three-year-old sprinters, for which the Karl Burke-trained Venetian Sun is the favourite.

Royal Ascot comes to an end with day five, which is headlined by the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over 6f.

Named in honour of the late monarch, it could have big international representation in it from Australia and Japan.

Royal Ascot 2026 feature race

Here are some of the leading contenders for the Ascot Gold Cup on Royal Ascot day three with Sky Bet.

Runners Odds Scandinavia 11-8 Trawlerman 7-2 Rahiebb 4-1 Caballo De Mar 8-1 Sweet William 8-1 Al Riffa 12-1

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 schedule

Tuesday June 16

Wednesday June 17

Thursday June 18

Friday June 19

Saturday June 20

Royal Ascot betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race of the festival?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race at Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot features a number of prestigious Group 1 races across its five-day programme, making it difficult to single out one event as the festival's definitive showpiece. However, races such as the Queen Anne Stakes, King Charles III Stakes, Prince of Wales's Stakes, Gold Cup, Commonwealth Cup and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes are widely regarded as among the highlights of the meeting.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.