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Paddy Power are offering new customers enhanced odds of 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the World Cup 2026.

In addition, customers will also receive a £2 free bet for every England victory, with the Three Lions targeting maximum points following a kind draw.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offe r, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power

England head into the 2026 World Cup as one of the leading contenders to top Group L, with Thomas Tuchel’s side priced at boosted 50-1 odds to qualify from their group with Paddy Power for new customers.

Tuchel has inherited a squad that has consistently delivered on the big stage, with England reaching two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final across their last four major tournaments. The objective now is clear: go one better and lift the trophy in 2026.

The German coach has already shown a preference for form and fitness over reputation, building a more structured system designed to maximise Harry Kane’s output after another standout season in Germany. That tactical clarity, combined with England’s squad depth, makes them strong favourites to progress comfortably.

From a group-stage perspective, England have been handed a favourable path. Croatia’s ageing core struggled to make an impact at Euro 2024, while Ghana also failed to qualify for the last Africa Cup of Nations, leaving the Three Lions well placed to dominate Group L.

With 32 of 48 teams progressing to the knockout rounds, the group stage presents a relatively low bar for elite sides. For England, anything other than finishing top would be viewed as underwhelming, with their first serious test of Tuchel’s reign likely to come later in the tournament.

Already have a Paddy Power account? Check out Sky Bet's World Cup promo, where new customers can get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane goal scored during the tournament.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for England to qualify from their group

Opening an account with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay Place a £1 bet on England to qualify from Group L Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive the original stake and winnings and the remainder will be paid out in free bets. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement You will receive £50 in free bet multis after your qualifying bet settles. You’ll also receive a £2 free bet for each group stage game England win. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

Paddy Power's England World Cup qualification offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer.

England to Qualify from Group L.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

£2 Free Bet for every England group stage win will be credited at least 24hrs after the winning fixture is settled.

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible.

T&C's apply . Please gamble responsibly.

Offer expires at 9pm Wednesday 17th June.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

What group are TEAM in at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

England are in Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026, alongside 2022 semi-finalists Croatia, plus Ghana and Panama.

Who are the favourites to qualify from Group L?

England are odds-on favourites to top Group L, priced at 2-5 to finish first with Paddy Power. Croatia are seen as their biggest rivals, with Ghana expected to beat Panama to third place, giving them a shot at making the knockouts.

England World Cup group stage fixtures

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia 17 June 9pm England vs Ghana 23 June 9pm Panama vs England 27 June 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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