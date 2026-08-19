Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day

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The York Ebor Festival is in full swing, and Kwiff are giving new customers the chance to claim a fantastic £40 in free bets when they sign up via the links in this article. The offer is exclusively available to new Kwiff customers who open and register a new account using the links provided.

Read on for full details on how to claim the Kwiff free bet bonus and put it to use on horses including Libertango and Kalpana on day two of the York Ebor Festival.

How to claim your Kwiff York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day betting offer

Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £40 Kwiff free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Register with Kwiff and claim the offer Deposit £10 and the place a bet of £10 Get your £40 in free bets

Kwiff York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the York Ebor Festival day two betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New UK customers.

Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit.

Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each).

Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts.

Credited after bet settlement.

7-day expiry.

T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Kwiff day two York Ebor Festival preview

Ladies Day at York is headlined by the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, with a strong mix of juvenile and handicap action completing another high-class card. The £250,000 feature sees King George heroine Kalpana return quickly for Andrew Balding, while last year's winner Minnie Hauk bids to defend her crown and Irish Oaks heroine Johanna Walsh adds further Irish interest.

The Group 2 Lowther Stakes provides the other Pattern-race highlight, with Albany winner Libertango currently heading the market for George Boughey. She subsequently chased home the highly regarded Senorita Bonita and finished ahead of Joseph O'Brien's Always An Angel, who renews the rivalry here in a race likely to attract plenty of British and Irish interest.

The valuable Harry's Half Million provides another major betting opportunity over six furlongs, with its lucrative prize fund ensuring a deep field of two-year-olds and adding to an afternoon packed with competitive racing.

The supporting programme features a strong selection of handicaps across a variety of distances, providing plenty of opportunities for punters between the day's headline contests. With a prestigious fillies' Group 1, a major juvenile trial and one of the meeting's most valuable sales races, Thursday promises another highly competitive afternoon on the Knavesmire to use your £40 in free bets with Kwiff.

Day two racing schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on day two of the York Ebor Festival.

Thursday August 20

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.