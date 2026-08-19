Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York

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The York Ebor Festival is here, and BOYLE Sports are offering a fantastic bonus for new customers, with in this article. The promotion is exclusively available to new BOYLE Sports customers who open and register a new account using the links provided.

Read on for full details on how to claim the BOYLE Sports free bet bonus and use it on horses including Constitution River and Christmas Day on day one of the York Ebor Festival.

As well as this, get money back as a free bet if your horse is second to the SP favourite at York this week.

How to claim your BOYLE Sports York Ebor Festival Day One betting offer

Signing up with BOYLE Sports is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BOYLE Sports and grab your £40 BOYLE Sports free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Join - Register & Deposit Bet - Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more Get - Get £40 in free bets

BOYLE Sports York Ebor Festival Day One b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the York Ebor Festival Day One betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only.

Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs.

Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet.

30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days.

Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply.

Account & Payment method restrictions apply.

1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only.

T&Cs Apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

BOYLE Sports Day One York Ebor Festival preview

The York Ebor Festival begins with a spectacular opening day headlined by the £1.5 million Group 1 Juddmonte International, alongside the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes and Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

The Juddmonte International provides an eagerly anticipated showdown between Ombudsman and Constitution River, with the Aidan O’Brien and John & Thady Gosden stars set to meet for the first time. Constitution River arrives unbeaten this season but faces his biggest examination yet, while the established Ombudsman brings the experience of top-level success to what promises to be one of the races of the entire meeting.

The Great Voltigeur offers a crucial pointer towards next month's St Leger, with Derby one-two Christmas Day and Maltese Cross renewing their rivalry. Both carry a 5lb penalty, while Pierre Bonnard is another leading Aidan O'Brien contender after an improved effort in the Irish Derby.

The seven-furlong Acomb Stakes completes the Pattern-race trio, with a host of promising two-year-olds looking to put down an early marker for next season's Guineas.

The supporting card also offers plenty of competitive action, with valuable handicaps over sprint, staying and nursery trips ensuring a strong betting programme throughout the afternoon to use your £40 in Free Bets with BOYLE Sports.

Day One racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in BOYLE Sports York Ebor Festival free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on day one of the York Ebor Festival.

Wednesday August 19

With BOYLE Sports offering a total of £40 in York Ebor Festival day one free bets, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Christmas Day to win the Great Voltigeur Stakes @7-2 with BOYLE Sports



A good winner of the Epsom Derby on soft ground, Christmas Day was seen by many as a possible fluke winner, but he backed it up with a good run in the Irish Derby. He can cement himself as the leading St Leger hope here.





@7-2 with BOYLE Sports Constitution River to win the Juddmonte International Stakes @7-4 with BOYLE Sports



The star three-year-old this season, Constitution River, takes his biggest step yet by taking on Ombudsman, who routed a good field in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Two stars collide, but Constitution River receiving 7lb could make the difference.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

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Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.