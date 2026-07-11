Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet

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All eyes will be on Miami on Saturday night when England take on Norway in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The Three Lions performed well enough against co-hosts Mexico in the last-16 to leave fans thinking they can gain their first triumph since 1966, but there looks a strong chance that goal-machine Erling Haaland could ahve plenty to say about that.

The prolific Manchester City striker has scored seven goals at the tournament, including both of Norway's efforts in their impressive 2-1 victory over Brazil in the last round, and Sky Bet have a great offer for new customers wishing to back him to have a shot in the Florida showdown.

New Sky Bet customers can claim 40-1 for Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England when they open an account and place a qualifying bet.

Get 40-1 for Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots in Norway vs England

Saturday's World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England is being billed as a battle between Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Three Lions skipper Harry Kane, and it seems inevitable that both players will have a big say in the battle to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Haaland, especially, has been the star of the show for Norway, scoring seven of the ten goals they have struck in the tournament, including both goals in their 2-1 win over Brazil that took them to this stage of the competition for the first time.

Having sat out their final group game against France, he has had a total of 18 shots in his four World Cup appearances, which makes Sky Bet's offer of 40-1 for Haaland to have a shot a great offer.

The real odds for Haaland to have one or more shots in this game are 1-100, underlining the value of this World Cup price boost.

How to claim your odds boost for Norway vs England

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Follow the steps below to create an account in plenty of time for Norway vs England.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Erling Haaland 1+ shots in Norway vs England on Saturday, July 11 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 40-1 with four £10 bet tokens for use on Build-A-Bet markets. If your bet is unsuccessful, one £10 free bet token will still be added to the account. You will receive your free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.

Norway vs England : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Norway vs England in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on the Erling Haaland to have 1+ total shots market only.

First £1 single bet only.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14-day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.

When is Norway vs England?

The World Cup match between Norway vs England will take place on Saturday, July 11, at 10pm BST.

Where is Norway vs England being played?

The match is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Where can I watch Norway vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Norway vs England on ITV1.

What are the odds for Norway vs England?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between Norway and England:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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