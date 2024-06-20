Get £30 in Royal Ascot free bets with Tote for day three's races

The scene is set for another thrilling day at Royal Ascot as the crowds pack the stands for Ladies' Day. It’s time to enjoy the beautiful British summertime and see the best-bred horses do battle, and the Tote are ready to help customers celebrate the occasion with a top welcome bonus .

Tote are one of the oldest and most respected names in the gambling industry. The bookmaker boasts decades of experience covering Royal Ascot

All new players who register for an account through this page and make a qualifying deposit and place a bet will receive a free bet. Keep reading as we explain how to sign up, claim your free bet tokens and start betting.

Tote day three Royal Ascot offer: £30 in free bets

How do you get this generous welcome bonus from the Tote? Registering an account, making your first deposit, and placing a qualifying bet take just a few minutes. The free bet tokens will be dropped into your account balance when your initial wager results.

Keep reading for all the information you need to sign-up, qualify for the free bet, and any terms and conditions you should know. Our horse racing experts at the Racing Post offer their opinion on how best to use the free bet.

Royal Ascot day three preview

Day three centres around the most prestigious prize for stayers, the Ascot Gold Cup , and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1.

A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in a fascinating Group 2 Ribblesdale , while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court , won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.

The Norfolk provides speedy two-year-olds with the opportunity to shine, while punters can also get stuck into three tricky handicaps – the King George V Stakes , Britannia and Buckingham Palace Stakes .

Steps on how to claim your Tote Royal Ascot day three betting offer

Signing up with Tote is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Tote and grab your £30 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Ladbrokes through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

How to spend your Tote Royal Ascot free bets for day three

With Tote offering a total of £20 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Starlore to win the Britannia Stakes with Tote

Starlore didn’t have any luck on his handicap debut at Goodwood, where he was stuck behind a wall of horses and denied a clear run until the final furlong, but the way he finished suggests this mark isn’t beyond him granted a clear passage.

Koy Koy to win the Buckingham Palace Stakes with Tote

Koy Koy didn’t have a lot of luck at Newmarket on penultimate start and I thought he ran a cracker at Epsom, considering he clearly hated the track. He was still passing horses even though the jockey could barely ride him as hung on the camber and threw his head to the side. His mark still looks okay, he's landed a great draw in 31 and a stiff 7f should suit.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day three Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day three is the Ascot Gold Cup.

Thursday, June 20

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Tote?

In addition to being one of the most experienced and trusted names in horse racing betting, Tote are an ambitious and forward-thinking bookmaker. They have embraced technology, modernising and keeping pace with the competition. Here are three examples of Tote’s modern service.

Tote offers user-friendly website and app

Bet on a modern website or user-friendly app. The app allows you to wager quickly from anywhere in the world with home page quick links to the next race. Both platforms have the same sports and betting coverage.

Tote offers good security

Tote take their responsibilities seriously to keep customers secure while protecting their privacy. Several reliable security measures are in place, including Secure Socket Layer technology. Bet with peace of mind.

Tote offers in-play features

The Tote bet in-play feature is worth a look. Traders allow members to wager on almost all sports fixtures after starting. A live betting trader will cover the match, updating the odds and markets to reflect the play.

Tote Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

The welcome bonus free bet offered by the Tote is reserved for new customers, but this online sportsbook also look after their existing members. They do this by offering several recurring promos and specials. Here are some of the deals you can expect to find.

Tote Guarantee

You’ll always get the best price when betting with the Tote. Secure the odds offered when placing your bet, and if the Tote dividend is better, you’ll be paid at the higher odds.

Tote Plus

Bet on any race with the Tote Plus symbol, and your winnings will be increased by 10%. All details of today’s Tote Plus races can be found on the website and app.

Live streaming

All registered members can watch live horse racing from Royal Ascot through the bookmaker’s live streaming feature. Watch the race from home or catch the coverage on the move using your mobile.

