Get £30 in free bets with William Hill's Royal Ascot day 5 betting offer

Royal Ascot 2023 promises to be a cracker. The top runners, riders and trainers are in attendance. The bookies have published their odds and fans are busy making their predictions. Which is your strongest bet of the day?

Click here to claim £30 in Royal Ascot free bets from William Hill .

This market-leading sportsbook offers all new customers a £30 free bet when they create an account, make a deposit and place a bet. Keep reading as we explain how to claim your share using only your computer, tablet or smartphone.

William Hill Royal Ascot offers: £30 in free bets

William Hill have several eyecatching promos available on the week’s racing, but the best deal is reserved for new players. If you aren’t already a registered customer with William Hill, Royal Ascot 2023 is a fantastic time to get sorted. It takes just a few minutes.

In this section of our review of the £30 free bet for new customers at William Hill, we explain the registration process. Follow the steps below to create your account, qualify for the bonus and start betting in time for the next race.

Click this link to get started

Select the ‘Join’ button at the top of the homepage

Complete the registration form, creating a username and password

Make your first deposit and place a bet

£30 in free bet tokens will appear in your account balance

William Hill £30 sign-up offer: terms and conditions

The welcome bonus is just a few clicks away, but we advise reading the terms and conditions before joining. Here are some more important points to remember when signing up and betting on racing at William Hill.

New customers only

18+, play safe

Minimum £10 bet on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more (excluding virtual markets)

3 x £10 free bets

Free bets valid for 30 days

18+, begambleaware.org

Click for a complete list of T&Cs

William Hill Royal Ascot: today’s other promotions

We’re confident you’ll love William Hill’s new customer welcome bonus, but that’s not the only deal available today. Check the promotions tab on the site or app for an updated list of what’s available to new and existing players.

Paying four places

William Hill have increased the number of places they are paying on the main attractions of today’s racing from Royal Ascot. They have boosted the places from three to four, increasing your chances of bagging a return on your bets.

Enhanced odds

The trading team have been busy working behind the scenes to make this the best Royal Ascot ever. Click the promotions tab for today’s price boost, available to everyone with a William Hill account.

Best odds guaranteed

After deciding on the runner you wish to back, you must take the odds offered or let it run. That’s no longer an issue at William Hill, thanks to their best odds guaranteed promotion. Take the price offered when the bet is struck; if the SP is greater, you get higher returns without worrying.

How to spend your William Hill Royal Ascot free bets

The welcome bonus £30 free bet offered by William Hill to all new customers can be used to bet on any of today’s races. Each leg has multiple markets, including race winner, place betting, forecast and more. There’s plenty to choose from on the website and app. You can check out more William Hill offers here .

If you fancy a strong favourite in today’s races, but the odds do little to excite you, why not aim higher? You can wager how many lengths the favourite will finish ahead of the chasing pack. This exciting bet keeps you guessing right to the finish line.

Royal Ascot day 5 schedule

2:30: Chesham Stakes

3:05: Jersey Stakes

3:40: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

4:20: Hardwicke Stakes

5:00: Wokingham Stakes

5:35: Golden Gates Stakes

6:10: Queen Alexandra Stakes

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.