Best free betting offers for new and existing customers: claim £210 for Christmas with Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power, bet365 and more
This December, four top bookmakers are offering new customers the chance to claim £210 in free bets. Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and bet365 have extended their offer for the month and have come together to give away over £200 in free bets for Boxing Day.
Simply follow the links below to sign up and grab these offers today.
Grab your free bets below
Here are the free betting offers from Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and bet365 for December:
- Betfair are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10 on football
- Sky Bet are giving away £30 in free bets when you bet on any market in time for Christmas
- Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- bet365 are giving away £30 in free bets to new customers when they sign up and bet just £10
Betfair New Customer Betting Offer
Bag £30 in Betfair free bets when you stake just £10 on any sports market this December with Betfair.
Terms & Conditions
- New customers only
- Minimum £10 bet on the sportsbook at odds of minimum ½
- Get £30 in free bets. Free bets valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
- 18+, begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&Cs
Sky Bet Sign-Up Betting Offer for December
£40 in Sky Bet free bets. New Sky Bet customers can place a £10 bet on any sports market in December and get 4 x £10 in free betting tokens.
Terms & Conditions
- New customers only
- First single and each-way bet only at odds of 1/1 or greater
- Receive 4x £10 free bet token
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bet for horse sports only. Free bets exclude virtuals
- Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
- 18+, begambleaware.org
Paddy Power New Customer Betting Offer for December
Bet £10 and get £40 in Paddy Power free bets by placing a single £10 bet on any sports market with Paddy Power in December.
Terms & Conditions
- New customers only
- Deposit a minimum of £5
- Place a single £10 sportsbook bet
- Get money as a free bet if it loses
- There are 5 x free bets available
- Max refund per qualifying bet is £10
- Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion
- Apple Pay is excluded
- 18+, begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&Cs
Bet365 New Customer Betting Offer for December
Get £30 in bet365 free bets to spend in December when you sign up to bet365 and bet just £10.
Terms & Conditions
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Min deposit requirement
- Free bets are paid as Bet Credits
- They are available after settlement of qualifying bets
- Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply
- Returns exclude bet credits stake
- Time limits and T&Cs apply
Steps on how to claim your free bets
Here is how you can claim offers with any of the bookmakers we've mentioned in this article:
- Go to the bookmaker's website via the links we've provided
- Click on the 'New Customer' button to initiate registration
- Complete the required form, choosing a unique username and password
- Make a minimum deposit to activate your account
- Start placing bets on your favourite markets
- Your free bet tokens will be automatically credited to your account balance
- Repeat this process with each bookmaker to maximise your betting potential
Additional Free Bets
Already have accounts with the above bookmakers? Don't despair. Here are 3 more exclusive betting offers that you can get your hands on for Christmas:
- Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10
- SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10
Where to use your free bets in December
Racing
Being one of the more active sports over the Christmas period, December's racing schedule is always a lively affair and this year is no different, with a number of noteworthy big races scheduled, including the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow. Here's the list:
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- 2.20pm(Leopardstown) - Racing Post Novice Chase (Grade 1)
- 2.30pm (Kempton) - Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1)
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- 1.10pm - Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (Grade 1)
- 1.45pm - Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 3.00pm - Paddy Power Steeplechase (Listed)
(Chepstow)
- 2.50pm - Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase
Thursday, December 28, 2023
- 1.50pm - Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 2.25pm - Savills Chase (Grade 1)
(Limerick)
- 2.05pm - Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase (Grade 1)
Friday, December 29, 2023
- 1.45pm - Neville Hotels Novice Chase (Grade 1)
- 2.20pm - Matheson Hurdle (Grade 1)
Premier League Football
The Premier League promises some exciting clashes over Christmas including some big-six clashes. Here are the games to watch out for (and place a free bet on) during December:
Tuesday, December 26 2023
- 12.30pm - Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
- 3.00pm - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
- 3.00pm - Sheffield United v Luton Town
- 5.30pm - Burnley v Liverpool
- 8.00pm - Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wednesday, December 27 2023
- 7.30pm - Brentford v Wolves
- 7.30pm - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- 8.15pm - Everton v Manchester City
Thursday, December 28 2023
- 7.30pm - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
- 8.15pm - Arsenal v West Ham United
To discover more top betting offers and free bets for both new and existing customers, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 25 December 2023inBetting offers
Last updated 12:00, 25 December 2023
- Premier League Boxing Day betting offer: Get £30 in free bets from Unibet this Christmas + £10 Casino Bonus
- St Stephen's Day Christmas betting offer: secure £40 in free Leopardstown horse racing bets with Betfair
- Planet Sport Boxing Day betting bonus: grab £10 in free bets for December
- Touchdown! Grab £40 in new customer betting offers from Paddy Power for Christmas Day NFL including the Chiefs and Eagles
- Sky Bet Christmas betting bonus: grab £30 in free bets for December
- Premier League Boxing Day betting offer: Get £30 in free bets from Unibet this Christmas + £10 Casino Bonus
- St Stephen's Day Christmas betting offer: secure £40 in free Leopardstown horse racing bets with Betfair
- Planet Sport Boxing Day betting bonus: grab £10 in free bets for December
- Touchdown! Grab £40 in new customer betting offers from Paddy Power for Christmas Day NFL including the Chiefs and Eagles
- Sky Bet Christmas betting bonus: grab £30 in free bets for December