Get £20 in free bets with Midnite ahead of the Festival: Cheltenham Betting Offer

Day one of the Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us and there is no better time to sign up for a Midnite account and secure their fantastic bonus offer - with £20 in free bets available to all new customers .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with bookmaker.

Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive Midnite free bet bonus for Cheltenham day one.

Get £20 in free bets with Midnite for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival by clicking below:

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Midnite day one Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets

Midnite is one of the newer bookmakers on the scene and have a tasty offer going into the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

There is a welcome bonus for all new customers, with £20 in free bets up for grabs when you place a £10 bet.

They have made it as simple as possible to get once you sign up, so you can get underway betting on Cheltenham.

Steps on how to claim your Midnite Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with Midnite is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Midnite and grab your £20 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to Midnite through this link Click the 'Claim' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market at Cheltenham with odds of 3/1 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £5 x 4 free bet tokens added to your balance

Midnite Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Cheltenham Festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+ only

New UK customers only

Bet £10 on accas with 4+ legs

Valid for 7 days after signing up

Valid on selected bets and games only

Read full T&Cs here

How to spend your Midnite Cheltenham free bets

With Midnite offering a total of £20 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Jeriko Du Reponet to win the Supreme (bet with Midnite)

Came with a big reputation after winning an Irish point-to-point by 11 lengths, and duly showed that faith was not misplaced in winning comfortably on both his first two starts over hurdles. He had to work hard to win at Doncaster, but his trainer Nicky Henderson has a fantastic record in the race.

Milan Tino to win the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (bet with Midnite)

Connections of Milan Tino must have been delighted to see the British handicapper drop him 10lb, reducing his mark to 126 from 136. He's been chasing home the likes of Sir Gino and Burdett Road this season, but he won't have anywhere near that sort of opposition here and looks well handicapped.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on Cheltenham with Midnite?

Three or four features or reasons to bet with the bookmaker; live streaming all Cheltenham races etc.

Midnite offers market best prices on bets

Midnite offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Midnite are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Midnite promotions and specials

Midnite offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Midnite website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

To discover more Cheltenham betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.