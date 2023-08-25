Free York Ebor festival tips for day 3 + £85 in free bets

York's Ebor festival features four high-class days of racing on the Knavesmire, with plenty of big names in all the top races. In this article, we'll highlight some of our best Ebor festival betting tips for day three and also outline how you can claim £85 in free bets from Paddy Power and Sky Bet this week.
With seven races in total and five being shown live on ITV, day three of the York Ebor festival is not one to miss. The feature event on day three is the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35), featuring the high-class Highfield Princess.
Here are our best bets for each ITV race on day three of York's Ebor festival:
1.50 York
Sky Bet Handicap, 1m2f
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Balance Play
1m4f looks manageable; 7lb rise may be too, given he was comfortably on top last two runs
2.25 York
Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes, Group 2
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Giavellotto
1m6f Yorkshire Cup win here; not so exposed in the Cup races and could be in the shake-up
3.00 York
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, Group 2
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Jehangeer
Ayr maiden form has substance and his trainer has a good record in this race; interesting
3.35 York
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, Group 1
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Highfield Princess
Commanding win in this last year and has continued to show excellent form; rock-solid claims
4.10 York
Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2½f
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Youngest
Step back in right direction at Glorious Goodwood with hood fitted; interesting
