Frankie Dettori betting offer: bag £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for Champions Day at Ascot

Catch Frankie as he completes his farewell lap of the British horse racing circuit before heading off to America to delay his retirement. Champions Day at Ascot will be the 52-year old's last ride in Britain for the foreseeable future and he will hope to secure multiple victories on Saturday.

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Frankie Dettori to win the Long Distance Cup (Trawlerman) @16/1 with Paddy Power



Kyprios is pretty short given we've only seen him once in the last 12 months. Trueshan has won the last three runnings, but recent form doesn't entitle him to be much shorter than either of the Gosdens' pair, especially Trawlerman. He comes into this on the back of two easy victories and has been set up for an autumn campaign. He also ran better than the form book suggests when third in this 12 months ago.

James Hill

Frankie Dettori to win the Sprint Stakes (Kinross) @7/4 with Paddy Power



Kinross was dominant in this event last year and horses who've run well in it before tend to do so again. Soft ground will be no issue for him, and he can round off another super season in Britain with a third top-level success, as Frankie sends Ascot into a frenzy. Sandrine, who returned to winning ways last time, has beaten the selection once before, otherwise it's 4-0 to Ralph Beckett's stable star.

James Hill

Frankie Dettori to win the Champion Stakes (King Of Steel) @10/3 with Paddy Power



The unsettled weather appears to have ruined the chances for Mostahdaf and preference is for King of Steel to finish the season on a high by landing a Group 1. He was given too much to do in a muddling race in the Irish Champion Stakes, but I'm convinced this is the kind of trip he wants and he is worth giving another chance. Horizon Dore brings a high level of form over from France and is definitely the one to beat, while Bay Bridge can fill the places.

Tom Park

Note, these odds are subject to change

