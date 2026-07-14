France vs Spain betting offers: get £600+ in free bets for tonight's World Cup semi-final

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France and Spain meet in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final tonight, with a place in Sunday's final against England or Argentina at stake.

Ahead of kick-off, leading bookmakers have launched a range of welcome offers for new customers. Compare the best France vs Spain betting offers below and claim your free bets before the action gets underway.

Best France vs Spain World Cup betting offers

Here are the best betting offers you can claim ahead of tonight's World Cup semi-final between France and Spain:

There are some top betting offers for the World Cup worth up to £600.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim your France vs Spain betting offers

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Choose your preferred bookmaker. Register a new account. Make the qualifying deposit. Place your first qualifying bet. Receive your free bets or enhanced odds once the requirements have been met.

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best World Cup free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,500+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

France vs Spain match preview

There is little to separate France and Spain heading into what promises to be one of the standout matches of the tournament.

France have looked every inch genuine World Cup contenders throughout the competition, combining a formidable defence with an attack spearheaded by Golden Boot favourite Kylian Mbappe. Les Bleus have scored freely on their way to the last four and arrive in Dallas having won each of their knockout matches without ever looking seriously troubled.

Spain, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they entered the tournament among the favourites. European champions two years ago, Luis de la Fuente's side have blended their trademark possession football with greater attacking intent, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continues to establish himself as one of the world's brightest talents.

The heat in Texas could prove another factor, with temperatures expected to remain high around kick-off, placing even greater emphasis on squad depth and game management as both nations chase a place in Sunday's final.

Whether you're backing France's clinical counter-attacking quality or Spain's technical brilliance, bookmakers are offering a wide range of markets and promotions for one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

France vs Spain FAQs

What time does France vs Spain kick off?

France vs Spain kicks off at 8pm BST tonight.

Where is France vs Spain being played?

Dallas Stadium, Texas.

What TV channel is France vs Spain on?

The World Cup semi-final will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage beginning ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Who are the favourites?

France are slight favourites with most bookmakers to reach the World Cup final, although the market remains extremely competitive and prices vary between operators. Spain's impressive tournament form means they are expected to provide one of France's toughest tests yet.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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