France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair

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The big guns are emerging in the battle for the World Cup and it is France's turn to make their entrance tonight when they take on Senegal in their Group I opener.

Didier Deschamps' side will hope to go one better than they did four years ago in Qatar when they lost a thrilling final to Argentina on penalties, but Senegal present a stern test and will be looking to rekindle memories of a famous opening victory over Les Bleus in 2002.

And Betfair are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in East Rutherford.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Betfair account.

Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in France vs Senegal with Betfair

Having reached the last two finals, plenty of people fancy it could be France who are celebrating victory in this year's World Cup, which would be the perfect send-off for manager Didier Deschamps, who will be leaving his post after 14 years at the end of the tournament.

Deschamps has a formidable line-up, particularly up front, where Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe spearheads an attacking force that is the envy of many of the 48 teams gunning for global glory this summer.

However, the brilliant French team that went to South Korea as World and European champions in 2002 came unstuck when they fell to a shock defeat against Senegal, and the Lions of Teranga will be eyeing another seismic result when they head to East Rutherford.

They will have extra fire in their bellies after their Africa Cup of Nations final victory over Morocco was overturned, and that all adds up to a spicy encounter that looks set to be full of goals.

Betfair go 1-66 about over 0.5 goals in tonight's showdown, making their new customer offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a free bet builder on an England fixture an appealing one.

Don't forget, England vs Croatia kick off on Wednesday at 9pm and there are fantastic odds boosts available. We've compiled the best ones below:

How to claim your odds boost for France vs Senegal

Opening an account with Betfair is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for Tuesday's World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfair here Open a new account using the promo code ZFBEDQ Deposit a minimum of £10 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in the Over/Under Goals market in France vs Senegal on Tuesday, June 16. Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets. You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Tuesday, June 16



France vs Senegal: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Betfair's odds boost for France vs Senegal in the World Cup.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets. £5 Free England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Tuesday, June 16



When is France vs Senegal?

France vs Senegal takes place on tonight, kicking off at 8pm BST.

Where is France vs Senegal being played?

France meet Group I rivals Senegal at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA.

Where can I watch France vs Senegal?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of France vs Senegal on BBC One.

What are the odds for France vs Senegal?

Here are Betfair's latest odds for tonight's World Cup fixture between France and Senegal:

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.