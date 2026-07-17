France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for Saturday's game

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Ahead of kick-off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, leading bookmakers have launched a range of welcome offers for new customers. Compare the best France vs England betting offers below and claim your free bets before the action gets underway.

Best France vs England World Cup betting offers

Here are the best betting offers you can claim ahead of Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff between France and England:

There are some top betting offers for the World Cup worth more than £500.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim your France vs England betting offers

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Choose your preferred bookmaker. Register a new account. Make the qualifying deposit. Place your first qualifying bet. Receive your free bets or enhanced odds once the requirements have been met.

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best World Cup free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,000+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

France vs England match preview

Neither France nor England expected to be playing in the World Cup third-place playoff, but both will be determined to end their campaigns with a win.

England suffered late heartbreak against Argentina in the semi-finals after conceding twice in the closing stages, while France saw their hopes of lifting the trophy ended by a 2-0 defeat to Spain.

Didier Deschamps takes charge of France for the final time and Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to finish as the tournament's top scorer, while Thomas Tuchel may rotate his England side after an emotionally and physically demanding run to the last four.

Whether you're backing France to bounce back or England to finish on a high, bookmakers are offering a wide range of markets and welcome offers ahead of Saturday night's clash in Miami.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

France vs England FAQs

What time does France vs England kick off?

France vs England kicks off at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 18.

Where is France vs England being played?

The match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

What TV channel is France vs England on?

The World Cup third-place playoff will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage beginning ahead of the 10pm kick-off.

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