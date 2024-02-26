FA Cup Schedule, Where to Watch & Best Bets for This Week's 5th Round Matches + Grab a £30 Free Bet for Coventry v Maidstone

The FA Cup returns this week with action from the fifth round. We're down to the last 16 in the world's most historic domestic cup competition and there are some eye-catching matches, with the potential for an upset on the cards.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United's fairytale FA Cup journey continues as they travel to Championship Coventry City on Monday night. Maidstone are making their first ever appearance in the fifth round of the FA Cup but manager George Elokobi will be hoping his side can spring another surprise against a team with aspirations of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

On Tuesday, Premier League new boys Luton Town welcome the current holders Manchester City in what will be a stern test for the hosts, but in the FA Cup, anything can happen. Can Rob Edward's Hatters take down Pep Guardiola's treble-winning City?

There are a few other interesting ties this week including Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United, Chelsea v Leeds United and Nottingham Forest v Manchester United.

To get you up for the cup, Paddy Power are offering a £30 free bet on all of the FA Cup ties.

Grab your £30 Paddy Power football free bet bonus here .

Full FA Cup fifth round schedule

Here's the full schedule of FA Cup fifth round ties, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £30 Paddy Power free bet here to spend on these matches:

Monday, February 26 2024

7.45pm - Coventry v Maidstone United (ITV4)

Tuesday, February 27 2024

7.30pm - Bournemouth v Leicester City

7.45pm - Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle (BBC One)

8.00pm - Luton Town v Manchester City (ITV1)

Wednesday, February 28 2024

7.30pm - Chelsea v Leeds United (ITV4)

7.45pm - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (BBC One)

7.45pm - Wolves v Brighton

8.00pm - Liverpool v Southampton (ITV1)

How can I watch the FA Cup fifth round

In the UK, certain FA Cup fixtures will be televised by ITV and the BBC, with Maidstone United's visit to Coventry City available to watch on ITV4 on Monday night.

FA Cup fifth round: where to spend your Paddy Power free Bets?

The FA Cup fifth round is when the competition gets serious, with a lot on the line. Will the sides from higher divisions will play full-strength sides against opponents from lower down the pyramid? Can David take down a Goliath? There can be good value to be found if you successfully back an underdog, but as we've said, anything can happen. To make the most of the FA Cup action this week, claim £30 in free bets, courtesy of Paddy Power .

Paddy Power FA Cup fifth round odds

Maidstone United to beat Coventry @17-1

Newcastle to beat Blackburn @4-9

Man City to beat Luton @1-4

Chelsea to beat Leeds @1-2

Get involved with Paddy Power's £30 free bet offer.

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power. Correct as of 1.00pm on Monday, February 26

How to Redeem Your Paddy Power Welcome Offer

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £30 free bet on the FA Cup.

Now, you can follow these easy steps below to claim your £30 free bet and use it on the match. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage. Create your username and password. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 2.0 (EVS) or greater. You will be rewarded with £30 of free bet tokens added to your balance.

Where to use your £30 in Paddy Power free bets

Securing Paddy Power's £30 in free bets through their welcome offer is a seamless process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your £30 in free bets upon registration:

Access their sportsbook using the provided offer link . Click the 'Sign Up' button situated in the middle of the page. Input your personal information, including full name, email, and residential address. Create a username, set a password, and provide a security question. The promo code will be automatically applied. Click 'Sign Up' to finalize your account setup. Deposit a minimum of £10. Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 2.0 or higher. Upon completion, you become eligible to claim £30 in free bets (£10 on bet settlement and an extra £10 on each of the following 2 days). It's essential to note that the free bets must be utilized within 30 days and cannot be withdrawn as real cash. Enjoy your betting experience with Paddy Power!

Paddy Power football FA Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New Customers only. Min £10 Sports bet

Min odds 2.0 (EVS)

Get £30 in Free Bets (£10 on bet settlement and an extra £10 on each of the following 2 days)

Valid for 30 days.

SMS verification required.

Only deposits via Cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded).

T&Cs apply .

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.