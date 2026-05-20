Europa League odds boost: Get 50-1 on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg with Paddy Power

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Aston Villa have already enjoyed an excellent season and they can land their crowning moment when taking on Freiburg in tonight's Europa League final.

The Villans warmed up for the final by routing Liverpool 4-2 on Friday and new Paddy Power customers can get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Unai Emery's men to land the Europa League trophy.

Claiming this new-customer bonus is quick and easy. Read on for full details on how to sign up , and secure your enhanced odds, but remember to check the full terms and conditions before the game kicks off at Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa odds boost offer: Get 50-1 on Aston Villa to win

No manager has managed more Europa League triumphs than Unai Emery's four and the Aston Villa boss will be eager to put further distance between himself and his peers this evening.

Friday's 4-2 victory over Liverpool and their 4-0 rout of Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final suggests they certainly have the firepower to do so and the form of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and John McGinn makes them hard to oppose.

Freiburg are not just heading to Istanbul to make up the numbers, of course, but they have shown in recent weeks that they struggle when away from their Breisgau base.

Including extra-time, Julian Schuster's side have lost their last four away matches, conceding 11 goals, leaving them staring down the barrel at a final defeat against Emery's in-form and well-drilled Villans.

Emery looks set to prove why he is the Europa League master and new Paddy Power customers can back his Aston Villa outfit at boosted odds of 50-1.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for today's Premier League showdown at the Emirates.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHI

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 20

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Paddy Power Freiburg vs Aston Villa betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Freiburg vs Aston Villa .

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 20, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa FAQs

When and where is Freiburg vs Aston Villa taking place?

Freiburg take on Aston Villa at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul. Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 20.

How can I watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live?

Tonight's clash between Freiburg and Aston Villa will be televised live on TNT Sports 1.

What are the odds for Freiburg vs Aston Villa?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Freiburg vs Aston Villa in the Europa League final:

Match result Odds Freiburg 4-1 Aston Villa 13-20 Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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