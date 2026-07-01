England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot

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England's World Cup campaign enters the knockout stages today and bookmakers are marking the occasion with a host of enhanced odds and exclusive sign-up offers for new customers.

The Three Lions take on DR Congo in the round of 32 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Thomas Tuchel's side hoping to take another step towards lifting the trophy for the first time since 1966.

Whether you're backing Harry Kane to make the difference or simply looking to take advantage of the tournament's biggest promotions, we've rounded up the best England vs DR Congo betting offers available, worth up to £300.

Best England vs DR Congo betting offers

Leading UK bookmakers have launched several enhanced odds offers ahead of England's knockout tie:

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim an England vs DR Congo betting offer

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Choose your preferred bookmaker. Register a new account. Make the qualifying deposit. Place your first qualifying bet. Receive your free bets or enhanced odds once the requirements have been met.

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best World Cup free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,500+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

Back a goal to be scored at 50-1 with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 for a goal to be scored during England's round-of-32 clash with DR Congo.

Given that Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Yoane Wissa all carry a threat in the final third, it's an eye-catching enhancement for one of football's most popular markets.

Get Harry Kane to have a shot at 40-1 with Sky Bet

Harry Kane has already scored three times at this World Cup to become England's all-time leading scorer in finals tournaments and the captain will once again be expected to lead from the front.

Sky Bet are offering 40-1 on Kane to have a shot against DR Congo, a significant enhancement on an outcome that looks highly likely given the Bayern Munich striker's importance to Tuchel's side.

England will once again be looking to him for inspiration as they attempt to book their place in the last 16.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

England World Cup betting FAQs

What is the best England vs DR Congo betting offer?

That depends on the type of bet you're looking to place. Paddy Power are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored, while Sky Bet have boosted Harry Kane to have a shot to 40-1.

When is England vs DR Congo?

England vs DR Congo takes place today and kicks off at 5pm BST.

Where is England vs DR Congo being played?

The match is being held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What TV channel is England vs DR Congo on?

The game is being shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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