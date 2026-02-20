England vs Ireland Six Nations betting offer: bet £1 and get £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England host Ireland in Saturday's early game in the Six Nations and Sky Bet are offering new customers £30 in free bets when they stake £1 on the match .

Last weekend's 31-20 Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland has left the Red Rose reeling, while Ireland have won five of the last six meetings but are yet to impress in 2026, most recently battling past Italy 20-13.

The pressure is on both England and Ireland to produce improved performances, with the Red Rose needing a response after their Murrayfield misery and the Irish aiming to build some momentum after a stuttering start to the 2026 Six Nations.

Saturday's match at Twickenham may not be one for the purists, but it is sure to be intense, with the last two meetings settled by one point in 2024 and five in 2025.

Ireland have won five out of the last six head-to-heads, but look to be a team in transition. However, after being battered by France and only just doing enough against Italy, Andy Farrell has selected some of his old stagers in search of better outcome.

England head coach Steve Borthwick also looks to have picked a more pragmatic team, with Ollie Lawrence providing more power in the centres, and Henry Pollock handed his first Test start at number eight.

The hosts are the favourites, but back-to-the-future Ireland cannot be discounted and new customers can get £30 in free bets when betting on the game , which is being shown live in the United Kingdom on ITV1.

Sky Bet's England vs Ireland betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Saturday's England vs Ireland fixture. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

In order to qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up via the “£30 in free bets when you place any bet” promotion and place a minimum of £0.05 as their first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater, (the "Staking Requirements").

Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens (the "Free Bets").

Free Bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

When is England vs Ireland?

England's game against Ireland in the Six Nations kicks off at 2.10pm GMT on Saturday, February 21.

Where is England vs Ireland being played?

The 2026 edition England vs Ireland takes place at Twickenham.

Where can I watch England vs Ireland?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch England vs Ireland live on ITV1.

What are the odds for England vs Ireland?

Here are Sky Bet's latest match odds for Saturday's Six Nations clash between England and Ireland:

Match result Odds England 1-4 Ireland 7-2 Draw 28-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Please remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

