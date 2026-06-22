England vs Ghana betting offer: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet

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England's World Cup 2026 campaign started with a 4-2 win over Croatia and they now travel to Boston to face Ghana, who beat Panama 1-0 in their opener.

Fancy England to back up their opening win? New Sky Bet customers can get an incredible 50-1 on the Three Lions to win when they sign up and place a qualifying bet.

England blew Croatia away in their World Cup opener, registering 12 shots on target in a 4-2 victory, and they now face a Ghana side who have lost five of their last seven matches.

The Black Stars may have sneaked a 1-0 win over Panama in their opening game but this is a huge step up in class on those opponents and may be a bridge too far for the African side.

England have won nine of their last 11 games and if they continue in their electric attacking form, they will be hard to stop, making Sky Bet's 50-1 offer about the Three Lions to win make plenty of appeal.

Check out how to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Sky Bet account ready before kick-off.

Get 50-1 on England to win in England vs Ghana with Sky Bet

England produced one of the most eye-catching performances of the first round of games at this year's World Cup, beating world number 11 side Croatia 4-2.

Thomas Tuchel's side may have been open at the back at times but were very dangerous going forward, registering 12 shots on target.

They will fancy their chances of following that up against a Ghana team ranked 73rd in the world. The Black Stars needed a last-minute winner to sneak past Panama in their opener and face an even tougher challenge in this clash.

England have won nine of their last 11 games and they have never lost a World Cup fixture against an African side, making Sky Bet's offer of 50-1 for England to beat Ghana appealing.

The real odds of England to win are 1-5, highlighting the value of the World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Ghana

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for England's second World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on England to win in England vs Ghana on Tuesday, June 23 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 50-1 with five £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Tuesday, June 23



England vs Ghana : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for England vs Ghana in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'England to win' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Tuesday, June 23



When is England vs Ghana?

The World Cup Group L fixture between England and Ghana will take place on Wednesday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Ghana being played?

The match is taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Where can I watch England vs Ghana?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Ghana on BBC One.

What are the odds for England vs Croatia?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for tonight's World Cup fixture between England and Ghana:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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