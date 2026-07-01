Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo

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Harry Kane has already scored three goals in this World Cup to become England's all-time top scorer in finals tournaments.

The England skipper will lead the line once more as they face DR Congo in their round of 32 match after finishing first in Group L, and he is again a hot favourite to score in today's match in Atlanta.

New Sky Bet customers don't even need the prolific Bayern Munich striker to score to claim a fantastic offer from Sky Bet , though, as they can get 40-1 for Kane to have a shot against DR Congo when they open an account and place a qualifying bet.

Get 40-1 for Harry Kane to have 1+ shots against DR Congo

Harry Kane has had plenty of success already at the 2026 World Cup as he scored twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia and netted the crucial second goal in the 2-0 win over Panama.

That has taken his World Cup finals tally to 11, beating Gary Lineker's long-standing record of ten for the Three Lions.

Kane has already netted more goals than he did in the 2022 finals, when he scored two, but fans will be hoping he is on course to at least repeat the six-goal showing that won him the Golden Boot in 2018.

In between, Kane had a quieter outing in the goalless draw against Ghana, when he fired a golden chance to score a winner high over the bar, but even a repeat of that scenario would be enough for new Sky Bet customers to claim the 40-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots against DR Congo .

The Bayern Munich star has already had 13 shots at goal in his first three World Cup outings, which bodes well for Sky Bet's offer of 40-1 for Harry Kane to have a shot against DR Congo .

The real odds for Kane to have one or more shots in this game are 1-200, highlighting the value of the World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for England vs DR Congo

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Follow the steps below to create an account in plenty of time for England's World Cup round-of-32 clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Harry Kane 1+ shots in England vs DR Congo on Wednesday, July 1 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 40-1 with four £10 bet tokens for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Wednesday, July 1.



England vs DR Congo : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for England vs DR Congo in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on the Harry Kane to have 1+ total shots market only.

First £1 single bet only.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14-day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Wednesday, July 1.

When is England vs DR Congo?

The World Cup round of 32 fixture between England and DR Congo will take place today at 5pm BST.

Where is England vs DR Congo being played?

The match is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, home of NFL franchise the Atlanta Falcons and MLS team Atlanta United.

Where can I watch England vs DR Congo?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs DR Congo on BBC One.

What are the odds for England vs DR Congo?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between England and DR Congo:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.