England vs Croatia betting offer: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet

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England's World Cup 2026 campaign starts tonight, with Thomas Tuchel's side taking on Croatia in a blockbuster Group L opener in Arlington, Texas.

Backing a goal in the game? New Sky Bet customers can get an incredible 60-1 on a goal to be scored when they sign up and place a qualifying bet.

England and Croatia have built up a fierce World Cup rivalry over the years, with the Croats ending the Three Lions' run in the 2018 semi-finals before going on to finish third four years later.

History also suggests goals are on the cards. All three previous World Cup qualifying and tournament meetings between these sides have produced at least three goals, making Sky Bet's enhanced offer even more enticing.

Check out how to claim the 60-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Sky Bet account ready before kick-off tonight.

Get 60-1 on a goal to be scored in England vs Croatia with Sky Bet

England and Croatia are ranked fourth and 11th in the world respectively, so their opening Group L clash in Texas should be one of the highest-quality clashes of the entire group stage at the World Cup, let alone the first round of matches.

The teams have had some famous encounters over the years, with Croatia famously ending England's European Championship qualification hopes in 2007 on a wet night at Wembley with a 3-2 victory.

England dispatched the Croats twice in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, winning 4-1 away and 5-1 at home, but fell just short in the 2018 finals, losing 2-1 after extra time in Moscow.

England won the last meeting between the teams 1-0 in 2021 and with both sides possessing some talented attacking players, the chances of at least one goal being scored are high in Texas, which is great news for those claiming Sky Bet's offer of 60-1 for a goal to be scored .

The real odds of over 0.5 goals in the match at Sky Bet are 1-20, highlighting the value of the World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Croatia

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for England's opening World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in England vs Croatia on Wednesday, June 17 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 60-1 with six £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Wednesday, June 17



England vs Croatia: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for England vs Croatia in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

6 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Wednesday, June 17



When is England vs Croatia?

The World Cup Group L fixture between England and Croatia will take place tonight. Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Croatia being played?

The match is taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, home of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

Where can I watch England vs Croatia?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Croatia on ITV1.

What are the odds for England vs Croatia?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for tonight's World Cup fixture between England and Croatia:

Odds correct at time of publishing

While attention turns to England’s World Cup campaign this summer, it’s worth noting there’s another major betting event running in perfect parallel.

Royal Ascot 2026 is underway and we've got some of the biggest bookmaker promotions of the year — including up to £700 in free bets across leading UK sportsbooks.

Explore the best Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets here

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