Harry Kane boosted to 66-1 to score or assist in England vs Croatia with Coral

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England begin their World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, and new Coral customers can claim an exclusive 66-1 odds boost on Harry Kane to score or assist in the Group L opener.

The Three Lions face their toughest group-stage test first up, with Croatia looking to repeat their famous 2018 World Cup semi-final victory. However, Thomas Tuchel's side will be confident of making a winning start after beating the Blazers at Euro 2020.

If you're backing England's captain to make the difference, Coral's enhanced 66-1 offer provides standout value for one of the tournament's biggest opening fixtures.

Click below to claim the offer, plus find the full terms and conditions and our step-by-step guide to signing up with Coral before kick-off.

England vs Croatia offer: Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score or assist with Coral

England will be hoping that talisman Harry Kane brings his A-game to the World Cup and there has to be every chance that he does deliver the goods on the back of another record-breaking campaign that earned him the Bundesliga's top scorer award for the third year in a row.

Kane struck 36 times in 31 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and that means that he scored 61 goals in 51 matches in all competitions for the German giants.

Having scored 79 goals in 114 caps for England, Kane looks vital to the Three Lions' prospects in North America and he will want to hit the ground running against Croatia in Arlington.

Kane has eight goals and three assists in 11 World Cup appearances and he has scored in nine of his last 12 starts for his country, something which may strike fear into their opponents.

The prolific 32-year-old spearheads a frightening England frontline and is on penalty duty, so containing him looks difficult.

Plenty of chances should fall his way given the Three Lions' midfield quality and 66-1 for him to have yet another goal contribution is of major interest.

Click here to back Harry Kane to score or assist in England vs Croatia at 66-1 with Coral

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Croatia

Opening an account with Coral is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for today's game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Coral here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £10 by cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on Harry Kane to have a shot on target in England vs Croatia prior to kick-off at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, June 17. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive 5 x £5 free bets (valid for seven days) and £2 cash. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement

Offer expires at 21:00pm GMT on Wednesday, June 17

Coral Arsenal vs Chelsea betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Coral's odds boost for Arsenal vs Chelsea. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it to snag a sizeable profit.

New customer offer

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as six £5 free bet tokens, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled, and £2 cash.

Free bets are valid for seven days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply .

Offer expires at 21:00pm GMT on Wednesday, June 17

When and where is England vs Croatia taking place?

England face Croatia in their opening clash in Group L of the World Cup at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The match kicks off at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, June 17.

How can I watch England vs Croatia live?

The match will be televised on ITV1.

What are the odds for England vs Croatia?

Here are Coral's latest odds for England vs Croatia in the World Cup on Wednesday:

Match result Odds England 8-11 Croatia 19-5 Draw 13-5



Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

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