Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target

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England's World Cup 2026 campaign gets underway on Wednesday, and new Ladbrokes customers can claim an eye-catching 66-1 odds boost on Harry Kane to have a shot on target against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel's side begin Group L with what is expected to be their toughest test of the group stage, and England's captain will be central to their hopes of making a winning start. If you're backing Kane to make an early impact, this enhanced Ladbrokes World Cup offer provides standout value for one of the tournament's biggest opening fixtures.

England and Croatia have built a fierce rivalry in recent years, with Croatia knocking the Three Lions out in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before England gained revenge with a 1-0 victory at Euro 2020. With Ghana and Panama also in Group L, three points in Arlington would put either side in pole position to top the group.

Click below to claim Ladbrokes' exclusive World Cup offer, then keep reading for the full terms and conditions and our step-by-step guide to opening an account before kick-off.

Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target with Ladbrokes

If England are to challenge for World Cup glory then they will be relying on talisman Harry Kane to bring his best form to the table and he was superb for Bayern Munich during the 2025-26 campaign.

Kane showed why he is one of the best strikers on the planet, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for the Bavarians, and he has also been prolific for the Three Lions, netting 79 times in 114 caps.

The 32-year-old took the top scorer accolade in the Bundesliga with 36 goals in 31 games and he had 67 shots on target, averaging 2.5 efforts on goal per 90 minutes.

Kane's 11 World Cup appearances have yielded eight goals and he warmed up for the summer showpiece with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over New Zealand. Boosted by being on penalty duty, he should be confident of causing plenty of problems for Croatia and Ladbrokes' offer of 66-1 that he has a shot on target in Wednesday's crunch clash is too big to ignore.

Back Harry Kane to have a shot on target in England vs Croatia at 66-1 with Ladbrokes

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Croatia

Opening an account with Ladbrokes is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for today's game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Ladbrokes here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £10 by cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on Harry Kane to have a shot on target in England vs Croatia prior to kick-off at 21:00 GMT on Wednesday, June 17. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive 6 x £5 free bets (valid for four days). Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement

Offer expires at 21:00pm GMT on Wednesday, June 17

Ladbrokes' England vs Croatia betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Ladbrokes's odds boost for England vs Croatia. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it to snag a sizeable profit.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as eight £5 free bet tokens, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Free bets are valid for four days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 21:00pm GMT on Wednesday, June 17

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

When is England vs Croatia in the World Cup?

England open up their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm GMT.

Where is England vs Croatia being played?

The World Cup fixture Group L fixture between England and Croatia will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Where can I watch England vs Croatia?

There is live coverage of England vs Croatia on ITV1.

What are the odds for England vs Croatia?

Here are Ladbrokes' latest odds for England vs Croatia in the World Cup on Wednesday evening:

Odds correct at time of publishing

While attention turns to England’s World Cup campaign this summer, it’s worth noting there’s another major betting event running in perfect parallel.

Royal Ascot 2026 begins this week, with five days of top-class racing and some of the biggest bookmaker promotions of the year — including up to £700 in free bets across leading UK sportsbooks.

Explore the best Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets here

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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