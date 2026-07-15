England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost

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England get ready for a semi-final showdown with Argentina and BOYLE Sports are offering the chance to claim £40 in free bets when you bet £10 this evening.

Plus both new and existing customers can take advantage of BOYLE Sports' Epic Boost – click here to get Evs on Harry Kane and Lionel Messi to both register a shot on target in 90 minutes.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, more betting offers and a useful guide to creating a BOYLE Sports account.

Get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with BOYLE Sports

England are into the World Cup semi-final for the second time in their last three attempts, having made the final four in Russia in 2018, and they will be hoping to go one place better when they lock horns with old rivals Argentina.

The Three Lions battled past Norway in their last-eight rumble, with Jude Bellingham's brace guiding them to glory, and that came on the back of victories over DR Congo and co-hosts Mexico.

Argentina needed extra-time to see off Switzerland in their quarter-final, having come from two goals down to beat Egypt prior to that, and they are the reigning World Cup champions having beaten France in the final in Qatar four years ago.

Bet £10 on England vs Argentina with BOYLE Sports and claim £40 in free bets.

Plus... BOYLE Sports are offering Evs on Harry Kane and Lionel Messi to have a shot on target in 90 minutes

Argentina ace Lionel Messi is the joint-leading scorer in the World Cup with eight goals in six tournament appearances, while England talisman Harry Kane has six goals in as many matches and has been vital to the Three Lions' run to the semi-final.

Messi has had 33 shots in the tournament, hitting the target 18 times, while Kane has had 22 shots, with 12 of those efforts on goal.

The influential duo will have key roles to play in their bid to make the final, and that makes BOYLE Sports' boost of Evens for both to register a shot on target too good to refuse.

Both teams have scored in England's three knockout wins, while the net has bulged at both ends in Argentina's last four outings, so this should be another entertaining encounter with plenty of chances for both teams.

New and existing customers can click here to back that Epic Boost .

How to claim £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports

Opening an account with BOYLE Sports is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's World Cup semi-final showdown with Argentina.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with BOYLE Sports here .

2. Deposit a minimum of £10 (Excluding Skrill/Moneybookers, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe or prepaid cards).

3. Place a minimum bet of £10 or more at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater.

4. For multiple bets, the combined odds must be Evens (2.0) or greater.

5. Qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

6. The free bet will be applied as 1 x £40 free bet balance.

England vs Argentina: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting BOYLE Sports bonus offer for England vs Argentina in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of Evs on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £40 in Free Bets after settlement.

The he free bet will be applied within 5 minutes of the first settlement of any qualifying bet.

Free bets cannot be transferred & will expire after 7 days.

All acquired free bets gained through other promotions will be removed from this offer.

Free bet stakes will not be included in any free bet returns.

Free bet stakes will not qualify for this offer.

Free bets will not qualify for any other special offers such as Cash Back Specials, BPG & Extra Places, etc.

Qualifying bets which are cashed out are excluded from the promotion.

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit BOYLE Sports for more information.

BOYLE Sports Gambleaware.org .

When is England vs Argentina?

England vs Argentina takes place on tonight and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is England vs Argentina being played?

The venue for the game is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Where can I watch England vs Argentina?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

What are the odds for England vs Argentina?

Here are BOYLE Sports' latest odds for Wednesday's World Cup fixture between England and Argentina:

Match result Odds England 8-5 Argentina 19-10 Draw 19-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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