World Cup betting offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia

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England will have a strong chance of glory at the 2026 World Cup as the Three Lions attempt to win their first major trophy since 1966.

Thomas Tuchel has named his 26-man squad and qualification was a breeze for England, who are 15-2 with Betfred for glory in the competition hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

England won all eight of the World Cup qualifying games, without conceding a single goal and it's no surprise to see the Three Lions priced at 8-11 to beat Croatia in their opening contest.

However, Betfred are offering a whopping 66-1 that England wear white in their first group-stage match and that is a really enticing offer.

Get 66-1 on England to wear white in their opening World Cup match with Betfred

Betfred are offering new customers enhanced odds of 66-1 on England to wear white in their opening World Cup contest.

Read on for full details of how to claim the offer plus important terms and conditions and key information for new customers.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for England to wear white against Croatia

Opening an account with Betfred is quick and simple. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 66-1 on England to wear white against Croatia.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Betfred here

2. Open a new account

3. Deposit to your account

4. Place a maximum £1 bet on England to wear white against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup at 66-1

5. If your bet is successful, you receive £66 in bet builder free bets if England wear white, or £40 in bet builder free bets if England don't wear white.

6. Free bets will be credited within 24 hours of your qualifying bet being settled.

7. Free Bets can be used on any bet builder markets.

Offer expires at 9pm BST on Friday, June 17

2026 World Cup FAQs

When and where is the 2026 World Cup taking place?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

How can I watch the World Cup live?

World Cup matches will be shown live in the UK by the BBC and ITV.

Who are the favourites for the World Cup?

Here are Betfred's latest odds for the World Cup:

Winner Odds Spain 9-2 France 5-1

England 15-2 Brazil 8-1

Portugal 8-1

Argentina

9-1

Germany 14-1

Bar 18-1



Odds correct at time of publishing

What are England's World Cup group stage fixtures?

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) England vs Croatia June 17 9pm England vs Ghana June 23 9pm Panama vs England June 27 10pm Scroll >>> table to view

Do England usually wear white shirts at the World Cup?

Well, England were famously wearing red shirts when they won the World Cup in 1966, but white shirts are their first-choice colours. They are the official home team for the first match and are set to wear white shirts, with Croatia wearing blue.

Can existing Betfred customers claim this offer?

No. This offer is available only to new Betfred customers who meet the qualifying requirements.

When does the England to wear white vs Croatia offer expire?

The promotion expires when England are scheduled to kick off against Croatia at 9pm BST on June 17, 2026.

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.